‘Cheaper than Dyson’: Viewers divided after customer shows Ryobi compact blower for cars

If you can’t stand any spots on your freshly washed car, a new TikTok might have just the tool for you. Creator Allan (@awd2seater) regularly posts content about cars. This week, he documented trying out a new detailing tool: Ryobi’s Compact Brushless Blower.

According to the product’s listing on the Ryobi website, the blower moves up to 220 cubic feet of air per minute and blows up to 140 mph and recommends it for vehicle use.

Allan’s video has more than 800,000 views and about 15,000 likes.

“Gotta check this out,” the creator said in the video, showing the new blower to viewers.

Allan had just gotten a car wash, and he tried the blower out on the still-wet automobile. He walked around the vehicle, and the Ryobi made quick work of the water droplets on the surface, leaving the car smooth and dry.

One viewer commented, “this cracks me up I’ve been using a blower to dry my car for the last 30plus years and suddenly it’s a phenomenon.”

Several viewers were high on this handheld Ryobi blower. A few asked how long the Ryobi held its charge; Allan reported 20 minutes on the max setting. One commenter wrote that they just bought theirs at Home Depot, where there were only 10 left.

“Have one. Best purchase I’ve made,” another person wrote.

A comment read, “better and cheaper than Dyson.”

Another viewer chimed in, “shoot. I need that for the snow on my car.”

“I used to be a detailer and winters were rough when it came to ringing out [chamoises]. This would’ve been great,” someone commented.

But other viewers weren’t ready to make the purchase.

“I stopped watching when I saw Ryobi,” a viewer wrote.

“So small. We just use our leaf blower and have been for years!” one person commented.

“I bought this to dry my truck, however my Milwaukee leaf blower does a much better job,” one comment read.

Another viewer commented, “$99 tool only but battery/charger not included which is another $99.” According to the Ryobi website, the blower alone retails for $99, and comes bundled with the power accessories for $149.

“So it’s a cordless hairdryer?” someone asked in the comments. Allan replied, “Almost minus the heat.”

And there were several comedians in the comments, like this one: “even better if you park your car on a Concord jet as it flies over the Atlantic.”

A lot of viewers added in the comments that the Ryobi blower would only dry off water droplets if the car had ceramic coating. In several replies, Allan said that his car does not have ceramic coating. Some viewers pointed out that a wax job can produce a similar water-repellent effect.

According to car detailing company Torque Detail, using a leaf blower or another air blower like the one in the video is a valid way to dry off your car. “One caveat to bear in mind is that using a leaf blower for car drying is going to be most effective if the vehicle already boasts a reliable layer of paint protection,” a post on the company’s blog reads. “Whether it’s a high-quality wax, sealant, or ceramic coating, these protective measures are key.”

The compact blower has sterling reviews on the Home Depot website, too, with 134 customers out of 173 giving it five stars.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allan and Ryobi’s parent company, Techtronic Industries, via email.