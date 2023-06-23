‘This whole treat is still under $2’: Sam’s Club customer shares root beer float cafe hack

A Sam’s Club customer has figured out how to create a low-cost root beer float at the big box store.

The hack, shared on TikTok, comes from Morgan Chomps (@morganchompz), drawing more than 16,000 views. In the video, she shares one of her favorite Sam’s Club food hacks, noting, “I’ve been ordering this for as long as I can remember.”

She then notes, “Actually, I think it was so long ago that it was my mom who started ordering these for me.”

Chomps recommends combining the store’s frozen yogurt with root beer.

There are two ways you can do this: One way is to order frozen yogurt and ask the server to put it in a soda cup, and then fill the cup with root beer from the store’s soda dispenser. The second route is to just order the yogurt in its standard plastic serving cup and then get the root beer — or Dr. Pepper or Coke, if you prefer — and pour it in.

She does recommend, however, starting with the frozen yogurt and then adding the drink instead of the other way around.

She points out, no matter which road you travel, “This whole treat is still under $2,” and noted that it’s a timely confection with summer upon us. The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan via TikTok comment.

“Love a good float!” one commenter says.

Another had an additional suggestion: “Orange pop is good as a float.”

That led the creator to respond, “Yesss like an orange creamsicle moment.”

One commenter adds, “You also don’t need a membership to eat there! You can go and eat at the cafe without using a membership card, or you used to be able to anyway.”

Several online sources, including the website 20Something Finance, confirm this.

“According to Sam’s Club, you do not have to be a member to purchase items from the Sam’s Club Cafe (food court),” according to the website. “And there is not a 10% non-member service fee. If you’re looking for a quick, convenient meal, the prices are pretty good (particularly the frozen yogurt).”

Finally, one commenter observed, “Always check Groupon for deals on Sam’s and Costco memberships!” for anyone who might want to commit to the full big box experience. “Got mine for $25, plus a free $25 gift card and whole pie.”