‘Why are you buying in bulk when we don’t have a freezer for this bulk?’: Tenant calls out roommate for storing 21 beef steaks and 30 ounces of edamame in shared freezer

In a viral video, a TikToker called out her roommate for being inconsiderate about how much space they take up in the shared freezer. The clip sparked discussion about of thoughtless roommates and less-than-ideal living conditions in the comments.

In the TikTok, user Adri (@adreezee) points the camera straight into her apartment freezer. Viewers can clearly see two large red boxes stuffed in the freezer, one contains six edamame snack packs, and the other has 21 “sliced steaks.”

The boxes are conservatively taking up about one-eight of the freezer space, but in a comment, Adri added that the same person has additional items in the freezer.

“I just don’t understand if you live with 3 other people and you share one fridge. why would you buy 30 ounces of edamame and 21 beef steaks,” the text overlay on the video read.

"9 more days until I can move out of this godforsaken apartment," Adri wrote in the caption.

Adri’s reaction appears to be one of disbelief and surprise as she blinks repeatedly into the camera.

“Like why are you buying in bulk when we don’t have a freezer for this bulk?” the top comment under the video read.

Luckily, Adri shared she won’t have to deal with the rude roomie for much longer.

“9 more days until I can move out of this godforsaken apartment,” Adri wrote in the caption.

The video struck a nerve, gaining more than 1.3 million views and over a thousand comments as of Monday morning.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2017, about a third of the adult population lives with a roommate. That comes out to about 79 million adults in shared households.

Several people shared their own roommate horror stories in the comments.

“my roommate bought 100 eggs one time and when I asked what they were for she said “egg salad”. she was ONE person,” a commenter wrote.

“or when they don’t clean out their old stuff so it just keeps getting packed and packed until there’s no room for u left,” another said.

“Literally had this issue. My mom had to buy me a mini freezer because they had packed our shared one to the BRIM! I finally moved out today,” a person shared.

While one commenter suggested that Adri and her roommates set designated shelves to avoid space issues, the content creator shared that they do that for the fridge, but it’s more difficult to set boundaries in the freezer, which is a much smaller space.

