A laundry detergent can affect how you and your clothes feel. A woman unveiled the new laundry detergent she ditched Tide and Downy for.

TikTok user Marcia (@prettymissmarcia) stood in her laundry room. “So, let me put y’all on real quick,” she said. “I used to be one of those people that buy Tide and the Downy and stuff.” Then, she took down a bag of Roma laundry detergent off the shelf she bought at Walmart.

According to the content creator, she stopped using the name-brand detergents because she was spending too much money on them. Next, Marcia switched to a different brand called Foca. Although Foca was “good,” Roma was even better.

“It smells so good and you really don’t need that much,” she stated. Normally, the 11.02-pound bag was all that she needed. However, she suggested using a cup and a half of detergent if your clothes were “really stinky.” Marcia praised the laundry detergent in the caption, “So affordable & will lasts!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Marcia via TikTok comment and direct message. The video garnered 195,000 views. In the comments, viewers applauded the Roma laundry detergent.

“Foca and Roma my favs and they both really clean your clothes !!” one viewer wrote.

“Yes my Mexican friends put me on in high school. Their clothes always smelled good because they used a lot,” a second user said.

“This what me and my mom use it’s da best,” wrote a third user.

Moreover, some shared other things they add to their detergents.

“Add white vinegar it leaves a fresh smell and it removes static from clothing,” one user recommended.

“I do foca and mix it with borax! So I know if I buy that imma mix it with borax,” a second commented.

How much cheaper is Roma than the competition? At Walmart, a 17.63-oz bag is currently $1.38, or approximately 7.8 cents per ounce. On average, Tide powder detergent runs approximately 16 cents per ounce.