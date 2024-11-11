‘Do you trust them?’: Man gets Reynolds Wrap off Temu

A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing that his father recently purchased Reynolds Wrap from an unlikely vendor: Temu.

Quill (@whoisquill) said that he makes TikTok videos that will serve as a scrapbook for his future children. He recorded his most recent clip after his father received his item in the mail. The short video then documented the brief exchange the two shared about his father’s obscure purchase.

“Where’d you get that from?” Quill asked, to which his father responded, “Temu.”

Shocked, Quill responded, “They sell Reynolds Wrap?”

“It was on there,” the dad said. “I have more coming. So you’re getting some for Christmas.”

“Do you trust that?” Quill asked.

“Yes, absolutely,” his father answered. As of Monday, Quill’s video had amassed more than 298,500 views.

What is Temu?

Temu is an e-commerce website and app that sells just about every product under the sun. For extraordinary low prices, it claims that its users can “shop like a billionaire.” It’s often compared to platforms such as Shein and AliExpress.

While not as extensive as Amazon, Temu’s catalog has 29 main categories and 250 subcategories, including clothing, home goods, beauty, and toys. Products are listed by third-party sellers (versus Temu itself), and they are shipped directly from the manufacturers or producers in China to shoppers.

As a result, shipping can take much longer through Temu. Items take an average of six to 22 days or four to 11 days for express shipping, according to its website.

Issues with Temu

Despite the high number of products it advertises, Temu isn’t perfect. While one of the main advantages of shopping on Temu is its prices, there have been concerns over product quality and its labor practices.

That hasn’t seemed to stop shoppers from avoiding the site, though. Earlier in the year, in October, a woman said that her mom purchased an “electromagnetic field force” from Temu for only $2.99 (which, of course, turned out to be a scam).

Another shopper—whose story was similarly covered by the Daily Dot—said that her mom ordered a pair of velvety pink heels on Temu that were already worn. In fact, there was evidence of someone else’s toes imprinted in the shoes.

It’s unclear whether Quill’s dad will run into the same issues. But on Temu’s website, it advertises that it sells 150 square feet of Reynolds Wrap for nearly $21. That doesn’t appear to be a deal, however. The same product is sold at Walmart for only $12.

Viewers react to dad’s purchase

In the comments of Quill’s video, several commenters joked that his dad likely bought the aluminum foil through Temu because of inflation.

“You know inflation is real whe pops orders foil from Temu,” one woman quipped.

“Honestly I’ve seen the prices of tinfoil in the stores so I get it,” another said.

“I just paid $11.99 for a roll,” a third person added. “Good job, pops.”

Others, however, questioned whether Quill’s dad really bought aluminum foil—or if Temu sold him some sort of scam product, similar to the field force.

“That looks different from the Reynolds Wrap in my drawer,” one person shared.

“I would lead test it lol,” another advised.

“Please do a lead swap test, you can buy one at Lowe’s,” a third viewer said.

“50 sq ft of lead,” a fourth user quipped.

And while Temu’s prices may be cheap now, a number of other commenters questioned whether that would remain the case under tariffs proposed by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Temu ain’t gonna be cheap anymore with those tariffs coming,” one man suggested.

“The tariffs coming too,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Quill via TikTok comment, to Temu via email, and to Reynolds Wrap through its online contact form.