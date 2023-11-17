‘Wait what. Wasn’t it like $3 last time I bought it’: Grocery store shopper shows aluminum foil now costs $14

Everything has become expensive, from fast food to groceries. A woman was shocked after discovering how a pack of Reynold’s aluminum foil sheets cost $14.

The video was uploaded by TikToker Delfina (@heydelfina), who stood in an aisle of a grocery store. Her eyes landed on Reynold’s aluminum foil toward the bottom shelves. “Wait, I’m sorry. I guess I haven’t bought aluminum foil in a while,” she said, bending down and revealing the price. “Aluminum foil is $14.” The aluminum foil was originally $14.99, but it was on sale for $13.99. Delfina then picked up one of the boxes of aluminum foil. “Is this a joke, or is it serious?” the content creator asked, putting it back.

“Am i the last to know? Has everyone already been aware of this?” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Delfina via TikTok comment for more information. The video garnered 126,000 views, and the news was a shock to viewers as well.

“Wait what. Wasn’t it like $3 last time I bought it,” one viewer said.

“So glad to know I’m not the only one who felt this way,” a second concurred.

“I work at a grocery store I had [toiler paper] that rang up at 37$ I had them go price check it .. it was real ffs,” a third commented.

In addition, others shared different places to buy aluminum foil.

“I got a HUGE one at Costco like 3 years ago. best investment I’ve ever made,” one user shared.

“I get the foil sheets at dollar tree it’s reyonalds too,” a second stated.

In the comments section, Delfina provided some background. “I was so thrown that I forgot to buy parchment paper which is what I came in for,” she wrote.

Why is aluminum foil so expensive now? There are three different reasons: inflation, interest rate increases, and rising and then declining energy costs. As a result, this has created an aluminum shortage. Industrial Metal Service states: “A great deal of extruded aluminum round bar in diameters larger than six inches was sourced from Russia, and is in short supply due to the ongoing war, and the resulting sanctions. This type of aluminum shortage in 2023 is a reality, and is likely to remain a reality across the rest of the year, and beyond.”