‘I cried’: Shopper says he spent $116 on just 2 bags of groceries

Food inflation prices have many people feeling the squeeze on their wallets and finances.

One man who took to social media to express frustration over the cost of food is certainly feeling it.

In a viral video that has racked up over 290,000 views and more than 36,000 likes, TikTok user Johnnywizzz (@Johnnywizz) vented and exposed the total he paid for groceries for just one week for one person.

“I was heading into the grocery store today, and I was just, like, stressing over the fact that I was gonna have to spend like $80 on groceries,” the man began in his video.

He tried his best to mentally prepare for facing the cost of his food bill.

“I was trying to give myself a pep talk like, ‘It’ll be ok. It’ll be fine,'” he explained.

However, he was left in shock after spending even more than he expected, despite only buying “store brand stuff” and “two bags worth of groceries.”

“I spent $116 for the week for one person,” he said.

In the comments section, many agreed that prices are too high and shared their own stories of financial struggle.

“80 bucks for 3 days of food for two people yesterday,” one user wrote. “I cried. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

“I’m paying close to $100 a week for groceries for one person and I don’t even eat much,” a second said.

“I’ve been stressing the same way,” another user shared. “I’m making the most money I ever have and still living paycheck to paycheck… It absolutely destroys my mental.”

“How am I making ~$10 more per hour than I had ever previously made & I still live paycheck to paycheck??” user Johnnywizzz responded.

Based on statistics from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices rose 4.9% between the summer of 2022-2023.

However, many think the increase exceeds the reported number.

One TikToker went viral after she compared the cost of items she bought at Walmart in the summer of 2022 to the cost of the same things in 2023. Apparently, at least at the location the TikToker shops at, the cost for Goldfish rose a whopping 33%, Great Value Granola Bars went up by 41%, Great Value Saltine Crackers are up 55%, and ground beef went up 20%.

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnnywizzz via TikTok comment for more information.