Jace (@jc_penny001), a TikToker who works for a Big Four financial institution, posted a viral clip poking fun at the idea of office “culture,” sparking debate in the comments.

Text overlay reads, “Everyone needs to return to the office for the culture!”

All it takes is a quick look at the 14-second TikTok to know that Jace’s comment was meant to be sarcastic, as he shows examples of the “culture” he’s referring to in the office.

The video begins with a look outside of his office window, which shows an enormous skyscraper. Then it cuts to a coffee machine, throngs of empty cubicles, a water machine where he fills up a water bottle, a “snacks” drawer filled with single serving Tillamook cheddar cheese, and Garibaldi’s Mozzarella sticks.

Then Jace shows off the other important facets of the company “culture” which involves a foosball table, a hand shuffleboard, a pool table, and donuts in the kitchen.

The caption reads, “They say people sign for the culture and not money, let me tell you they are right.”

Many viewers unequivocally stated that there’s no benefit to working in an office over a remote position in the comments.

One user wrote, “I can’t agree with a single comment on ‘the office is fun with a good team’. It’s just infinitely better to wake up and punch in on my laptop”

Another said, “NOTHING is better than REMOTE work! Coworkers are not friends, companies are not families, work retreats are not vacations & snacks are not income!”

However, other commenters said that they enjoy working in the office with their colleagues but simultaneously like being able to work remotely when it’s more convenient for them.

“I enjoy the office tbh talking to everyone and working in the lab. It makes you appreciate working from home on bad snow days or just in general,” one commenter said.

More and more workers are looking for jobs that offer remote scheduling availability. Many businesses that transitioned employees to a work-from-home model during the COVID-19 pandemic have either stuck with remote offerings or created a hybrid schedule for its employees.

It’s not just about convenience either, there are a number of companies that reported greater worker productivity and reduced overhead as a result of adopting remote schedules as well.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jace via TikTok comment for further information.