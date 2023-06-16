‘And they still wanna stay open lmaoooo’: Server films restaurant staff working in flooded kitchen

A restaurant server revealed in a viral TikTok how she and her co-workers were trying to deal with a flooded kitchen during working hours.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @luaviana96. Throughout the six-second clip, water pours down from the ceilings and onto the floor. One worker grabs two large bottles while other workers hold plastic bins above their heads to try and catch the water. According to the text overlay, this was a “normal Friday night in the service industry.”

In the caption, she added, “We had to continue service after this.” Although it’s not clear where the content creator works, the hashtags suggest the restaurant is located in Austin, Texas.

The Daily Dot reached out to @luaviana96 via TikTok comment. The video amassed 1.2 million views as of Friday, resonating with viewers.

“This is so insanely accurate,” one viewer said.

“This is so real bc we’ll literally stay open with a whole obstacle course of buckets on the floor,” a second agreed.

“This happened twice at my work and we still opened too,” a third commented.

In addition, other viewers shared similar experiences.

“A lady hit a power pole in my town and took out half the power in the city. My store lost power during peak rush and customers were mad at ME?!?” one person shared.

“We lost a whole ceiling tile in our main lobby & it was POURING and we never closed down took days to fix too,” a second stated.

“My restaurant had a gas leak and the fire department came and kicked everyone out and a customer asked ‘why didn’t you tell me before I ordered’ SIR,” a third recalled.

According to the Texas government, “Employers may not discharge or discriminate against employees who evacuate under emergency evacuation orders. Employers who violate this provision are liable for any loss of wages or employer-provided benefits and must reinstate the employee to the same or equivalent position.”