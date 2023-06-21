‘What did you think it was going to feel out there?’: Restaurant hostess calls out customers who request patio seating, then complain about the heat

Restaurant hostess Hannah Brown (@.hannahbrown) recently shared her thoughts on TikTok about customers who ask for patio seats but then complain about things that are out of the restaurant’s control.

Hannah re-enacts multiple hypothetical scenarios with customers asking for seats on the patio while working as a hostess at a restaurant.

“Yeah I can get you a table on the patio,” she says with a smile.

However, the off-camera customer has additional concerns. Hannah says in the clip, “You don’t want it to be too hot? Okay, um…”

She then cuts to another situation. “Hi guys welcome in! Just 2? Okay, um, so for the patio it’s gonna be a 3 hour and 15 minute wait or if you want to sit inside we’ll actually pay you. You want the patio? Okay.”

Next up is a customer who wants to sit outside but does not want to be bothered by insects. “Yeah the bugs are really bad this time of night. Well, there’s not really much I can do since we’re outside,” she tells the imaginary diners.

But despite the many inconveniences of sitting outside, the host says there are always customers who want a seat on the patio at any cost.

Hannah’s viral clip accrued over 1.2 million likes and sparked a litany of responses from other users on the social media platform about the annoying things customers do at restaurants.

One viewer couldn’t understand why some folks seem so insistent on sitting outdoors when it’s hot. “You couldn’t pay me to sit outside in the summer,” they wrote.

Another shared their own ridiculous remark from a customer with a patio seat. “I had these ladies on the patio last week ask if we had the heat on outside because they felt warm air. Yeah babes, that’s the sun!”

“I live in Texas and people would ask for the patio, then say it was too hot…DURING SUMMER…IN TEXAS,” another echoed, to which the creator responded, saying, “Like what did you think it was gonna feel like out there.”

One person who worked in the restaurant industry said, “If someone asked me to double check if there’s air conditioning in the patio. The whole building is going in flames”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hannah via email for further comment.