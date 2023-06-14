‘This is not even 1 piece of chicken’: Resort cuts up chicken piece into 3, tries to pass it off as several ‘chicken fingers’

Travel can bring surprises. The hotel you arrive at may look markedly different from what you booked online. Transit between where you’re staying and where you want to be can be inconsistent. Or, in the case of TikTok user Cassie Yeung (@cassyeungmoney), you can receive some absolutely pitiful looking food.

Yeung posts on her TikTok page about food and other content. Recently, on a trip to Antigua, she ordered room service from her hotel—specifically, chicken fingers. When the food arrived, she discovered the “chicken fingers” consisted of a small chicken cutlet cut into three pieces.

“Tell me why this is what they gave us,” she says, showing the “fingers” to the camera. “This is not even one piece of chicken!”

The video currently has over 403,000 views.

In the caption, Yeung describes the Caribbean resort at which she’s staying as a “0/10,” though she noted in a comment that she would not name the resort until after she’s left.

Commenters were amazed by the resort’s apparent lack of care for their chicken fingers.

“Lmao that better not be plural on the menu,” shared a user. “It better say Chicken finger & fries.”

“Sis, I would tell them to come right back upstairs and take that away–and remove the charge from your bill,” added another.

“It’s giving Fyre Festival VIP edition,” joked a third.

Some users speculated as to how something like this could have happened.

“That’s end pieces of Schnitzel,” stated a commenter.

“I’m screaming,” shared a second. “they [gave] you the chicken add on for the salad.”

“is that a chicken burger patty cut into slices” asked an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yeung via press agent email.