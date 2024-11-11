‘Take all of them off!!’: New Jeep owner takes dealership stickers off car right after getting it. Here’s why

A new Jeep owner explains why and how he takes dealership stickers off of his used car right after purchasing it. And that’s because he doesn’t want to provide any free advertising.

TikTok users Tyler & Marissa (@outoffuel) posted a video on Nov. 10 that has since amassed more than 2.3 million views. In the video, Tyler reveals why he is removing the dealership stickers from their new (to them) Jeep.

“I’m taking off all of the advertising stickers,” he says. “When you buy a car, it’s the first thing you do.”

Should you take dealership stickers off?

Tyler peels off the dealership sticker from under the 4×4 emblem on the back of the Jeep. He then uses an electric screwdriver to unmount the license plate and take off the branded cover. “You take off the license plate cover, too,” Tyler says. “Some dealerships really don’t want you to take it off. But they’re not paying me.”

The video then cuts to Tyler inside of the vehicle. He’s taking off another sticker from the windshield. “We’re not doing any free advertising for these Claremont dealerships,” he says. “It left marks all down here. We’re gonna have to get some Goo Gone.”

Viewers weigh in on the advice

In the comments section, viewers weighed in with their perspective on Tyler’s used car advice.

“I’ve never saw a dealership sticker and said, ‘Wow, maybe I should go buy a car from them,’” wrote one user.

A second user commented on a potential inconsistency in Tyler’s value system. “And he walks around advertising for UCF, Billabong, and Champion,” they wrote.

However, one person said they agree with him. “It pains me to see people leave their dealership plate cover on. Good job.”

Another user agreed. They wrote, “My husband doesn’t walk out of the dealer without having those removed.”

Someone else said, “It’s worse when they physically badge the car with dealer names.”

What are these dealership stickers called?

These are known as car dealer stickers and decals, and Tyler is correct that they are intended primarily for advertising purposes. According to Visigraph, “While some buyers may find dealer stickers to be an unwanted addition to their new vehicle, dealerships use them as a marketing strategy to advertise their brand and attract new customers.”

Dealership decals can also help you remember where you bought the car in case you need to make a warranty claim or get the car serviced.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tyler and Marissa via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

