‘It will last forever‘: Car expert shares reliable cars that you can get for under $5K

A TikToker who posts daily informational car videos recently went viral when he shared three reliable cars people can purchase for under $5,000.

Rudycars2 (@rudycars2) is the companion account of Rudycarss (@rudycarss), which focuses on the average retail cost of vehicles so users can be informed when shopping for a new one. Since its creation on Feb. 15, the Rudycars2 account has gained over 11,000 followers.

“Reliable cars you can get for under five grand,” Rudycars2 began.

First, he listed a 2010 Nissan Xterra. According to carparts.com, the Nissan Xterra received above-average scores for major reliability. The vehicle is a top choice for a used vehicle due to its good resale value, affordable pricing, cargo features, and off-road capabilities. Three common problems include radiator leaks, transmission failure, and a faulty fuel level sensor. Though the manufacturer halted production of the Nissan Xterra in 2015, it is highly sought after in the used car market. Carparts.com lists the 2015, 2012, and 2014 models as the best buys.

“You pick it up with some higher mileage, it will last forever,” Rudycars2 said.

Second on the list was the 2010 Toyota Camry. Introduced in the 1980s, the Toyota Camry is extremely popular in the United States. News site NikkeiAsia reports that over 13 million units have been sold in the U.S. alone. According to Topmarq.com, a resource site to help people sell their cars, Camrys are known for their reliability, comfort, safety features, and good resale value. Repairpal.com claims that automatic transmission issues are one of the most common problems with the model.

“With some higher mileage, you can easily pick one of these things up for under five grand. They last forever,” Rudycars2 said.

The last car in Rudycars2’s top three was a 2015 Subaru Forester. As the only SUV on the TikToker’s list, the Subaru Forester is a family-friendly option that offers more room than the previous vehicles. Built by a company known for affordable and durable products, the Forester is a popular choice for many. According to Torquenews, the 2022 model was ranked the highest in the compact SUV category by Consumer Reports. TheDrive lists excessive oil consumption and broken coil springs as the most common problems.

“You can easily pick this thing up with 90 to 100,000 miles. It will last forever,” Rudycars2 concluded.

Viewed over 177,000 views as of the publication of this story, the video attracted many people to the comments section to discuss Rudycars2’s picks.

“As a 2010 Camry owner.. let me tell you that this car is the Stanley Cup of cars. I love mine!” one said.

“Forester will last forever if you got 2-3 spare engine,” another joked.

“Picked up my Xterra 4 years ago for 5K. Has over 220k on it. Running smooth. It’s a tank. Love it,” a third said.

“I got a used Xterra one time. 2012. It imploded in a week,” a viewer replied.

Some claimed his pricing was too low

“Under 5k ? Maybe on planet Mars,” a viewer said.

“Maybe 10 years ago 5k,” another agreed.

While pricing will differ depending on region, the pandemic raised the price of cars across the board. According to Business Insider, new cars were left unsold by the millions between 2020 and 2022. Unfortunately, continued scarcity has kept prices elevated from their pre-pandemic levels.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rudycars2 via TikTok comment and to Nissan, Toyota, and Subaru via email for further comment.