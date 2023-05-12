woman greenscreen TikTok speaking over internship rejection email with caption 'I graduated and have worked multiple full time jobs since then' (l) woman greenscreen TikTok speaking over internship rejection email with caption 'how the f** am I getting a rejection to an internship application' (c) woman greenscreen TikTok speaking over internship rejection email with caption 'and you know there's been a whole blank pandemic since then' (r)

‘There’s been a whole a** pandemic since then’: Woman says she got rejected for an internship in 2023. She applied in 2020

'I graduated and have worked multiple full-time jobs since then.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Posted on May 12, 2023   Updated on May 12, 2023, 7:51 am CDT

With applicants sending out hundreds of applications while searching for jobs, it’s no surprise that employers are a little backlogged when it comes to responding to applications.

Still, one would hope that an employer would be able to get back to them within a few weeks. However, this isn’t always the case, as TikTok user Vihangall (@vihangall) recently discovered.

In a video with over 35,000 views as of Friday morning, Vihangall says she received a rejection email in April 2023 — for an internship she applied for in 2020.

“I graduated and have worked several full-time jobs since then,” she says in the video. “And, you know, there’s been a whole ass pandemic since then!”

“Like, no shit, Sherlock — I know I didn’t get the job that started in January 2020,” she continues. “Time travel does not exist, kid!”

@vihangall #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Vihangall

According to Vihangall, behavior like this shows a lack of respect for applicants on the part of the employer.

“A recruitment process works both ways,” she explains. “If you want people to work for you, like actually want to work for you, then you need to get your fucking shit together.”

“This is not a company you want to work for,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users lamented that these delayed responses are unfortunately common.

“I still have job applications from 2019 with the TTC that still list the job application phase as ‘in progress,’” claimed a user.

“I got a rejection for an app I submitted in 2021 recently,” another recalled. “absolute worst.”

“I think you should have applied for that position in 2017,” joked a third.

Many shared specific complaints about BMO, the bank offering the internship.

“I work at BMO and can tell i cant wait to quit,” said a commenter.

“BMO work culture is toxic,” offered a second. “You dodged a bullet.”

We’ve reached out to Vihangall via Instagram direct message and BMO Harris via email. 

*First Published: May 12, 2023, 7:50 am CDT

