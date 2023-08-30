Red Lobster garlic bread topping in bag with caption 'Please, I beg of you I want that scampi recipe sauce please!! Scampi Sauce' (l) Red Lobster sign on building (c) jug of buttery flavored sauce in hand with caption 'Garlic bread topping, buttery flavored sauce, and wine' (r)

‘Stop getting endless shrimp’: Red Lobster worker leaks recipe for shrimp scampi sauce. There’s no real butter

‘F*ck the scampi, I want the biscuit recipe.’

Posted on Aug 30, 2023   Updated on Aug 29, 2023, 6:16 pm CDT

A Red Lobster worker claimed to have the recipe for the restaurant’s shrimp scampi sauce. And for some, the reveal might be a disappointment. 

Creator @rvojeda posted a TikTok video unveiling the alleged secret recipe. In it, they showed viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a Red Lobster kitchen. As of Tuesday evening, their clip had more than 754,400 views.

@rvojeda More Red Lobster content 🦞 Yes I wash my hands and yes I change gloves 🙄 #linecook #prep #fyp #endlessshrimp #applebeeschallenge #foodindustry #foodtok ♬ original sound – Roberto

“The truth behind Red Lobster Endless Shrimp,” the worker wrote in the text overlay.

In a series of clips, the worker then revealed the three ingredients that make the scampi sauce possible: garlic bread topping (which lists garlic powder, maltodextrin, salt, onion, and hydrolyzed soy protein as its top five ingredients), “buttery flavored sauce,” and Chablis wine.

“stop getting endless shrimp,” the worker wrote in the video caption. “go to Applebee’s for wings instead.”

In the comments, viewers begged the worker to share more Red Lobster secrets. 

@rvojeda Replying to @ChipSkylark ♬ original sound – Roberto

“Tell me how u guys made the Alfredo sauce and what frozen chicken do they buy for the Cajun chicken?” one user asked.

“Can we see clam chowder and shrimp linguini?” another requested.

“F*ck the scampi, I want the biscuit recipe,” a third viewer said.

“Please do the tartar sauce,” a fourth person begged. “My mom loved it so much.” To this comment, @rvojeda replied: “It comes in a bag.”

Some viewers warned, however, that the worker might put his job at risk by sharing recipes online. 

“won’t you get [in trouble] for this?” one user asked. 

“Pls they could sue,” another warned.

The worker, however, didn’t appear phased by the threat. “This location needs me,” they responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @rvojeda via TikTok comment and to Red Lobster by email. 

*First Published: Aug 30, 2023, 4:30 am CDT

