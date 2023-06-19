‘Work b4 im hired? Im good’: Viewers criticize recruiter who claims ‘thank you’ emails after interviews make a difference

A job recruiter is feeling the wrath of TikTok after saying that sending a thank-you email after an interview may help you land a job.

In a viral video with over 29,000 likes, Julia Harber (@Julia.harber), founder of “Home From College”—a platform to help Gen Zers land work—doled out the advice that sparked the backlash.

“I just interviewed a recent grad for a full-time role and her thank-you note alone would be a reason to hire her,” she began in the clip.

Harber then explained what made the gesture so successful.

“She thoughtfully explains how she understands our business, took a theme of our conversation and elaborated on an idea that she could bring to the table,” she continued.

The recruiter added that the interviewee proved her worth by coming up with “tangible value” for her potential employer and team.

However, users in the comments section were simply not sold on having to write what looked like a full-page-length letter after jumping through the hoops to land and successfully get through interview.

“This is ridiculous,” TikTok user Sabrina wrote. “We have to work before getting hired to get hired.”

“We are giving companies way too much audacity with this bs,” another commented. “Any company that hires one candidate over another bc of this 🚩🚩🚩.”

“Work b4 im hired? Im good,” another user declared.

Job hunting can be a very grueling task, especially for recent graduates who may have the credentials but not the experience employers seek. Many have used social media to slam potential employers for their unrealistic expectations. One woman called out companies that post advertisements for entry-level jobs that require nearly a decade of experience and another garnered a lot of online support after expressing frustration about going through five rounds of interviews without landing the job.

The Daily Dot reached out to Julia Harber via Instagram direct messages.