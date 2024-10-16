‘This take is spot on’: Realtor shares what type of washer and dryer you should have in your home

When it comes to household chores, few appliances work as hard as the washer and dryer. But it’s hard to know what the right model for you is. Since it’s such a big purchase, the worst outcome would be regretting buying the wrong machine. Luckily, a realtor recently shared what type of washer and dryer you should invest in—and the answer might surprise you.

In a video that received over 286,000 views on TikTok, Baltimore-based realtor Chi Yan (@hchitv) shared what he thought was the best washer-dryer combination for most households.

Chi Yan’s advice is fairly straightforward. He says, “As a realtor and a father of three kids, when you’re buying a washer and dryer, you only want the simplest ones.”

The TikToker pulls up a washer and dryer set from Whirlpool as an example.

“I have these,” he says. He then films the machines and shows the various settings they have.

Chi Yan also notes, “Personally, I like the [washer] without the agitator because you can put sheets and comforters in there. … Some say [agigators] clean better … And some [don’t] like the limited amount of water that’s in the non-agitator washer. I think you just have to play around. But personally, I like the top loader.”



“I had a front loader. It’s got all the fancy stuff. Got the steam option. You know what? You don’t use any of it, and it costs more,” he claims. He also adds that front loaders tend to develop mold in the doorway and require regular cleaning.

“You don’t need anything special, and you’re paying extra for it,” the realtor argues.

Front loader vs. top loader washers

When it comes to choosing between a front or top loader washer, Energy Star, a government-backed program that designates energy-efficient products and buildings, argues that there is no competition. A front-loader washer is the best choice for your clothes and the environment.

Front loader washers certified by Energy Star “use about 45% less energy and 50% less water than a top load agitator washer.” They also cut down on drying time by spinning faster and extracting more water from the clothes.

In addition, front loader washers are gentler on clothes, they typically have a larger drum capacity, and they lead to less plastic pollution in our water systems.

Agitator vs. no agitator

Consumer Reports outlines some of the reasons machines with agitators may not be the best option when it comes to washers.

These types of machines are harsher on clothes, and on top of that, they can have difficulty with heavily soiled clothing. The article argues that while these machines are often less expensive, they tend to be noisier and use more energy and water for each load.

Most viewers agreed with Chi Yan’s advice regarding keeping washing appliances simple.

“Yep!!! I don’t want any bells and whistles. Just do the job,” one commenter said.

“Managed an apartment community with an onsite laundry. Tech came out to fix a washer and schooled me on the basics. This take is spot on,” said another.

“Absolutely agree. Just threw out a 2 year old samsung front load for an LG top load,” complained someone else.

But hundreds of viewers also had a recommendation for the real estate agent—the Speed Queen washer.

“Splurge for a Speed Queen! Simple, bullet proof, amazing warranty,” read one comment with over 2,000 likes.

“Speed Queen washer and a cheap dryer,” endorsed another user.

“Basic speed queen set is the best,” said a third.

“You want a Speed Queen, they come with either a 5 or 7 year warranty, no digital panels on the basic models and they last forever. It’s the brand that pretty much all [Laundromats] use,” added someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chi Yan via email for further information.

