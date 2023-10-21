A TikTok user is gone viral after posting footage of a bizarre phenomenon at a QuikTrip gas station where every pump is occupied by a car—but none of them are actually getting gas.

TikTok user Cody (@atlcody) posted a video on Oct. 19 showing himself at a QuikTrip gas station in Atlanta, Georgia. He holds his camera while driving around the station and points out that every single pump has a car parked in front of it, but none of the drivers are pumping gas and many aren’t even getting out of their vehicles.

“Word of God, I live in the fucking matrix. I’m at a gas station, every single pump is full and no one is pumping gas,” Cody says in disbelief.

He goes on to question the reality of his situation, continuing, “You’re telling me that I live in a normal fucking world? All these people who are real and they’re just living their best lives? But like none of them, none of them are getting gas. They’re just, they’re just all just sitting here occupying the gas pumps just living their best life and like no one, no one here is buying gas,” he rants.

Cody adds that he would understand if there were one or two cars that were not pumping gas, but that “it’s literally every single pump.”

The video has since amassed more than 44,500 views and many comments from other TikTok users who were equally baffled by the scene.

“I work at a gas station. sometimes there’s a car at nearly all pumps, nobody is pumping & store is empty,” one user revealed.

Another commenter suggested Cody is indeed living in a simulation. The user wrote, “I’m convinced you live in a world of your own. You’re the main character.”

“You are my Truman Show,” a second commenter quipped, referencing the 1998 classic movie starring Jim Carrey, which revolved around the concept of a man unknowingly living his entire life in a meticulously crafted TV set.

“Okay, you might be in the Matrix!! This sold me!!!” a third commenter agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cody via TikTok direct messages for comment.