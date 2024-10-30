‘I was going to give my 2-year-old that’: Woman buys Quaker oatmeal at Walmart. Then she finds something unexpected inside

An enraged Walmart customer has gone viral after finding an unwelcome surprise in her Quaker oatmeal.

In the TikTok, which has amassed 194,600 views, Queen Santiago (@queen.santiago) said, “Don’t buy anything else from Walmart. I’m about to show you guys why.” She then showed viewers inside the oatmeal packet, which featured a moth. “I was going to give my daughter that,” she added. “Yeah, I was going to give my two-year-old that.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Quaker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Is Walmart to blame?

Naturally, commenters were pretty horrified by the discovery. “Just disgusting,” one wrote. “I don’t understand why people still shop at Walmart,” another added. However, many other commenters questioned whether it was actually Walmart’s fault.

For instance, one wrote, “Unfortunately, this is more common than you think & it’s not likely to be a retailer’s fault. Storage in warehouses,”

Replying to this comment, Santiago added, “I mainly blame Quaker since they are the distributors! I simply called out Walmart because they COMMONLY have food quality issues. It’s tiring. They are a big branch, they get a lot of money, they have many employees, is it really that difficult to ensure our food quality? Target has never given me an issue!”

However, others continued to insist the blame doesn’t fall on Walmart, with one commenter saying, “Just because a store of any Walmart has that does not mean people should not shop at Walmart period.” As another insisted it was likely the manufacturer’s fault, a third added, “It can happen at any store. “

In a follow-up video, Santiago explained why she felt Walmart remained responsible,

“The moral of what I was just trying to say is that Walmart is supposed to be assuring food quality,” she said. “They’re not. Every time I buy something from Walmart, there’s a problem, whether it’s meat, milk, eggs, cereal—like, even, even cereal like that [oatmeal]. Just that that oatmeal packet was kind of just like, the icing on top that was, I was fed up at that point. Like, there was live bugs in there.”

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

It’s also worth noting this isn’t the first time a Walmart shopper has gone viral after finding bugs in their products. For example, this customer found critters in Great Value Smoked Papikra. As he showed the infested paprika on screen, TikToker @rt_hemi added via the overlaying text, “I was tripping out when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You guys need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!”

