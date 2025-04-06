‘The longest, thickest, most beautiful hair’: Woman says she lost 75% of her hair in 6 months. Then she shares the product she found on Facebook that stopped the shedding in 2 weeks

After months of hair loss and trying numerous products to fix it, one woman finally found something to help stop the shedding. They key? Pumpkin seed oil.

TikTok user Emily May (@emilymayfinds) revealed the product that changed everything in a video with more than 3.8 million views.

“I joined every single hair loss/shed group on the internet, I swear… I came across one on Facebook that changed my life,” Mays says. “There was a girl on there and she said ‘Stop buying all these things to help your hair grow. You are wasting your money; you need a DHT blocker.”

This is when Mays found out about pumpkin seed oil being used to promote hair retention.

Can pumpkin seed oil help?

Within two weeks, Mays noticed a tangible difference in her hair and said that within one month she only had a few hairs coming out in the shower.

The content creator admits that she was skeptical of using a natural remedy at first, but she is currently using supplements by Micro Ingredients available on Amazon for $34.95.

Reasons for hair loss

There are tons of reasons why you might be experiencing hair loss. According to experts at Happy Head, it can be anything from genetics to your daily habits.

Androgenetic alopecia is genetic condition that affects as much as 50% of men. It’s a condition that causing thinning of hair or simply the falling out of it. This is usually what leads to a receding hairline.

Another natural cause of hair loss is a change in hormone levels. Major life events like pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause in women are some examples of hormonal changes that can cause hair loss.

Your lifestyle can also affect hair loss. If your body is experiencing high levels of stress, your hair follicles will go into resting mode and your body directs that energy to other essential functioning parts of your body. Your diet can also contribute to losing hair if you’re not getting the right amount of certain nutrients like protein, biotin, zinc, and a range of vitamins.

If you’re looking for hair loss prevention hacks, others have shared that anti-dandruff shampoo can help with hair retention.

DHT blockers?

According to May, what made a key difference in her pumpkin seed oil supplements was that pumpkin is a natural DHT blocker. DHT is short for dihydrotestosterone.

Dihydrotestosterone is naturally occurring hormone in male and females, although it’s more abundant in males. An over abundance of dihydrotestosterone in females can lead to more body hair and scalp hair loss in females, according to the Harley Street Hair Clinic.

Pumpkin seed oil is naturally abundant in DHT, so May seems to be on to something.

Viewers weigh in?

In the comments, viewers offered their own opinions on the subject.

“As a stylist, I can confirm it works. Helps with a lot of issues. Menopause, prostate, sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure,” wrote one user.

“100%! I noticed it started working in a week. I take 1-2 per day. Some weeks are better than others, but it helped,” another person says.

“Started taking pumpkin seed oil maybe two weeks ago. Literally just this morning thought ‘I barely had any shedding in the shower,’” said another user.

The Daily Dot has reached out to May via TikTok message and comment and to Micro Ingredients for comment via email.

