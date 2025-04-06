‘So that’s why the new Hondas are failing’: Mechanic thinks he’s working on a new Honda. Then he looks under the hood and discovers something else entirely

Honda is known for reliability and quality. But, recently it was discovered that some new Hondas are made with GM parts.

Featured Video

TikTok user and mechanic Doom_Over (@doom_oven) gained over 241,000 views after he filmed several GM parts in a new Honda.

In a 14-second video, Doom Oven zooms in on several GM parts inside a Honda he’s working on, while saying, “It’s a Honda, dude. I don’t think I can be any more clear, it’s a Honda, dude!”

Mechanic discovers something working on new Honda

According to Automotive Logistics, GM and Honda began “jointly developing two EVs for Honda powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology” in 2020. Meaning Honda EVs for sale in North America now have roughly 50% of shared parts.

Advertisement

This development isn’t about skimping on quality. Instead, the companies have had an ongoing relationship around developing EVs and EV parts, such as GM’s battery model, fuel cells, as well as parts for midsize and larger EVs.

In fact, Kelley Blue Book reports that “the first new generation of electric vehicles” from the Japanese automaker won’t be entirely Honda.” Part of the reasoning is due to GM parts qualifying for the federal EV tax credit because they are built in the U.S., and the Japanese automaker’s need for time to design and build its own EV platform.

During the transition period of the Japanese automaker designing and building its own EV components, the majority of the 2024 mid-to-large SUVs will be made with a GM structure and moving parts. The only thing not made by GM for these models will be the entertainment system.

What do viewers think?

Many users pointed out that the GM development is confined to EV models. Others noted the companies have been collaborating for years.

Advertisement

“In the GM parts catalog you can pull the prologue VIN and its actually a Blazer EV chassis code with a Honda body on top,” one said.



“Honda and GM have collaborated with each other since the 1990s, with the Honda Passport/Isuzu Rodeo/Opal Frontera,” a user added.

“Bro that’s literally how cars are made these days. No company manufacturers every piece of equipment. GM is also a manufacturer and wholesaler of parts. They’re not the only ones,” another said.

“I work at GM and build the new [Acura] ZDX alongside the Cadillac. It’s all the same parts lol,” a user shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to GM and Honda via email and Doom_Oven via TikTok Comments.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

