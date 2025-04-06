‘Why?’: Man sits in the driver seat of his 2015 Nissan Armada. Then he sees the amenities it comes with

A man offers viewers a tour of his 2015 Nissan Armada and points out something very special about its amenities.

In a TikTok with over 8.9M views, this content creator (@rulazwrldchurch) shares the ridiculous amount of sunglasses holders in his 2015 Nissan Armada.

The TikToker demonstrates this absurdity by unlocking each storage compartment, which seem never ending. It turns out the magic number is five.

“I love all the amenities, especially all these sunglasses holders,” he says.

Amenities in a 2015 Nissan Armada

The number of sunglasses holders in the 2015 Nissan Armada might seem excessive at first glance. But there’s a reason.

According to Nissan, the Armada overhead console features multiple storage bins for sunglasses, DVDs, and CDs. This definitely checks out considering each storage compartment did vary in sizes.

Storing DVDs and CDs might sound like a foreign concept nowadays with consumers turning to streaming. However, cars did indeed used to have CD and even DVD players built in.

The DVD player was a popular feature for parents loading up multiple kids in three rows of seating.

The shift into streaming has essentially eliminated CD and DVD sales. While it seems odd to see that much overhead storage now, back then it was probably very convenient.

What did the viewers think about this?

Even the viewers found it shocking how many sunglasses storage compartments are in the 2015 Nissan Armada.

“It’s a really cool car, but I think it would be a lot better with a sunglasses holder tbh,” joked one user.

“Only thing missing is a sunglasses holder,” quipped another.

“I love how there’s no sunglasses in any of the holders,” one noted.

“Those are for tacos and Crunchwraps. Can’t you tell by the sizes?” one suggested.

“My Nissan in high school had no center console BUT had 10 cup holders. It only had four seats,” one shared.

The Daily Dot has contacted @rulazwrldchurch via TikTok comment and direct message. Additionally, we contacted @hoest and Nissan via email. This TikTok has more than 131.2K views with over 1.7M likes.