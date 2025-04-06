‘It went horribly wrong’: Americans are worried about ‘soul separation’ at Area 51. Here’s why it’s becoming a trending Google deep dive

Some internet users are worried about “soul separation” at Area 51. Why is this becoming a trending Google deep dive? Well…

Featured Video

The United States Air Force facility is known for its supposed connection to alien activity. With the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency casually releasing documentations on various topics including UFO flying saucers, Gateway Process, and Myth of the Soul (to name a few), new conspiracy theories continue to emerge.

In a TikTok with over 7.3M views, content creator @2025.Conspiracies claims to reveal a secret “they don’t want you to see.” What is it?

What is Area 51 soul separation?

In the video, the camera is approaching a door with a sign that says “Authorized Personnel Only.” Through the door’s window, viewers can see a white figure standing a few feet away. The image is blurred by moisture on the glass.

Advertisement

The on-screen text reads, “This was our mistake.”

Viewers react to the image

If you’re confused by this, leave it to users in the comments to explain.

“The man in white, Area 51 soul separation. It’s all over the deep web,” one shared.

Advertisement

“The search: The man in white Area 51 soul separation?” a second user said.

“I’m not the only one who sees the white figure, right?” another person commented.

“OK explanation: In Area 51, they were trying to split the soul and the human body, soul separation, and it went horribly wrong,” one user said.

Why is Area 51 soul separation trending?

If you follow the advice in the comments and Google “the man in white, Area 51 soul separation,” you’ll come across a few viral clips of a man named Bob Lazar. Although he claims to be a physicist and former Area 51 scientist, there is no evidence that Lazar ever worked for the U.S. government.

Advertisement

In the clip, Lazar is being interviewed about what he calls an “extremely classified” military document on religion. If that sounds strange, Lazar says it should. That’s because, according to Lazar, religion was created (presumably by aliens) to maintain order among humans, who the aliens view as “containers” for the soul.

Lazar states, “Religion was specifically created so that there are rules and regulations for the sole purpose and not damaging the containers.” This document that he is believed to be referring to is the Myth of the Soul. This is an extensive study into religion, psychic activity, and the soul.

What is the ‘Myth of the Soul’?

This document reveals the CIA wanted to study and measure spirituality with science back in the 1960s. If the aliens work to ensure the souls stay intact inside their human “containers,” you can see how some people would conclude the two can be separated.

Advertisement

Now that this document now being public, many conspiracy theorists have speculated that the government is experimenting with soul separation at Area 51. After all, who knows if the mysterious white body is real or not.

The Daily Dot has contacted @2025.Conspiracies over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. We also contacted CIA Office of Public Affairs through online contact form. This TikTok has more than 7.3M views with over 334K likes.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.