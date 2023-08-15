‘Why have I never seen melted Vaseline before’: Man rants about hot weather after Vaseline completely melts

It’s not every day that you see melted Vaseline, but one TikToker angrily exposed what it looks like and viewers are shocked.

In the video, creator TheMilkMan (@themilkman) is outside on a sunny day speaking into the camera while showing his travel-sized Vaseline. It’s completely liquid.

The video has more than 2.8 million views and over 7,000 comments.

“I want you to look at something. It shouldn’t be this hot. This is my Vaseline!” the TikToker says in the video.

Vaseline is the brand name for petroleum jelly made by the consumer goods company Unilever. The liquid consistency of the product in the video is unusual because petroleum jelly is usually thick. Its melting point is anywhere between 105 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit. So, it looks like @TheMilkMan is not lying when he says it’s a hot day.

Petroleum jelly is used for a number of skin-related concerns. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, petroleum jelly is good for treating dry skin, minor burns, open wounds, and rehydrating nails, among other things. Luckily for the TikToker, Vaseline is not flammable, according to the product’s website.

It’s been an extremely hot summer, but many viewers expressed shock at the fact that the heat caused the creator’s Vaseline to melt.

“Why [have] I never seen melted Vaseline before,” asked one user.

“This is my first time seeing melted Vaseline,” mentioned one comment. The creator responded, “Unfortunately this isn’t my first time.”

“I didn’t know this was an option,” echoed another user, to which the creator wrote back, saying, “I guess it is now.”

“I LEFT MY AQUAPHOR IN MY CAR AND IT WAS LITERAL LIQUID,” shared one person, confirming that Vaseline isn’t the only petroleum jelly product that reacts this way in extreme heat.

“She’s a lip oil now,” joked another viewer.

“Why [are] you yelling at me like it’s my fault?” asked another comment. The TikToker responded, “The heat’s getting to me.”

To further express his frustration, the creator captioned the video, “I’m moving to Antarctica.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @TheMilkMan and to Vaseline for comment.