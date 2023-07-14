‘They should’ve gave me hours in the first place’: Publix worker ignores boss’ call to come in on day off. It’s giving relatable

We’ve all been there: Your boss asks you to work on a day that they didn’t schedule you. One TikTok recently went viral for just such a scenario, because people understood the feeling.

Creator Aylannah (@aylannahworld) posted the video, which has 2.3 million views and 427,000 likes.

In the video, Aylannah appears to be lying down, and text on-screen reads, “Watching my job call me because they need someone to come in but they should’ve gave me hours in the first place.”

She captioned the video, “Thats yall problem boo.”

The job in question appears to be at grocery chain Publix, based on the creator’s hashtag and replies in the comment section.

Speaking of the comments, viewers knew well the struggle described in the video.

“So this is every publix???” a comment read.

“Right cause I’m making plans based off the schedule y’all made … leave meee aloneee,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “no literally i want more hours but don’t want to go in on my off days.”

“Exactly. I already made plans (I did not I’m laying in bed),” someone commented.

“And then they get mad at you bc you’re not a ‘team player,’” one viewer chimed in.

Another viewer added, “my manager was complaining abt ppl calling out and acknowledged how i’m so willing to come in on my days off then gave me five days off.”

It should go both ways, according to this commenter: “If I have to give notice for days off, they can give prior notice if they need me to come in when I’m not scheduled, otherwise I’m busy.”

Several TikTok creators have recently posted videos about managers not respected the sanctity of a day off.

One worker blocked her boss’ number after he contacted her on her day off.

Another worker told viewers that she was fired from her job on her day off.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aylannah via Instagram direct message and Publix via email.