‘Guess I’m too poor for Publix’: Grocery shopper can’t believe how much she paid for milk, chicken, frozen vegetables, and bread at Publix

A grocery shopper posted a viral TikTok after shopping for milk, chicken, frozen vegetables, and bread at Publix. She says shopping at Walmart will always be cheaper.

TikTok user Pamela’s (@pammie_93) video has reached over 204,000 views and 14,000 likes by Friday.

At the beginning of her video, Pamela says, “One thing about me, is I will never be too bougie for the Walmart,” or stores like Piggly Wiggly and Save-A-Lot.

“And let me tell you what,” she adds. Pamela explains how her family is sick at home, and Publix has been the closest grocery store to her since she moved.

Next, Pamela says she purchased two packs of chicken (with two chicken breasts in each pack), one gallon of milk, a small container of half and half, two boxes of puff pastries, a bag of frozen peas and carrots, and one onion.

“I got up to that checkout line and it was $65,” she says. “$65 for milk, chicken, frozen vegetables, and frozen bread.”

Then she again emphasizes that she could never be “too bougie” for Walmart. She says she is “original poor.”

To her, this meant how she was raised. She says, “I grew up eating powdered milk in my cereal that comes out of the box looking like powdered potatoes, OK?”

She adds that when she was growing up, “If you had food stamps you were considered rich cause you had food.”

“Anyways,” she adds, “Times is hard, y’all quit telling people that they’re not good enough if they shop at the Walmart.”

Before ending her video, Pamela says, “If you wanna spend $10 on a box of cereal, fine, but I’m not.”

One viewer gave a tip to Pamela in the comments section of her video.

“I got $240 of groceries for $87 yesterday at Publix,” they wrote. “Their BOGO deals stacked with coupons are the best.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pamela via TikTok direct message for more information.