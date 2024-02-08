‘This is why we can’t have nice things’: Publix customer slams TikTokers ordering free wedding cake samplers, says trend ‘ruined’ experience for actual engaged couples

A recent TikTok trend encouraging viewers to try out the wedding cake samplers from local bakeries regardless of whether they are planning a wedding has reportedly led Publix to discontinue the practice of offering free cake sampler platters to clients.

As someone who works in the wedding industry, TikToker Cal (@cal_cifer_2.0) says the policy change will ultimately harm those looking for a budget option, as the grocery store was one of few places offering the sampler for free to clients.

“Publix no longer gives out the wedding cake sampler platter,” she says in the video. “That’s because you all ruined it. As somebody who works in weddings and events, Publix is one of the most underrated hidden gems of the industry. Not only will they make your wedding cake—and they’re absolutely delicious and very affordable, especially compared to private bakeries and private cakeries. Something they also do, if you’re interested in getting a wedding cake through them, is—apparently up until now—they would send you home with a platter of four or five different cakes with four or five different icings, and it was free.”

She says the sampler platter was an easy way for potential clients of the grocery store’s bakery to identify what combination of cake flavor and icing they might want to have for their wedding, and was uncommon among bakeries at all to do so for free.

“Of course, a couple of people figured this out, brought it on here, got millions and millions of views,” Cal says in the video. “People started storming to their Publix to get these platters even though they weren’t getting married, even though they weren’t getting a wedding cake. They effectively overworked the system. They created a lot of free labor for the people who worked at Publix, with zero payoff because once again these people were never going to buy a wedding cake.”

“Unsurprising to anyone with a brain, Publix has decided that they’re no longer going to offer that for free,” she concludes. “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cal via Instagram direct message about the video, as well as to Publix via email regarding this policy.

Several viewers remarked that the grocery store should simply begin selling the platters to its customers, which the grocery chain still advertises on its website.

“Publix should just charge for them… problem solved!” one commenter wrote. “Put a decent mark up on it.”

“They should just sell the sampler platter I would buy it,” another suggested.

“They could charge for the platter and then the cost comes off the final cake?” a further user said. “That would still make it free for people getting married.”

Others remarked that they have started writing off any “hacks”, “secret” options, or workarounds they see on TikTok, as it will have been likely ruined by folks taking advantage.

“By the time I see anything on TikTok I know it’s already: sold out, ruined, stopped or overly crowded,” one commenter wrote.

“As soon as I see a ‘hack’ or ‘secret’ I immediately discard it because I know people will overuse and ruin it,” another said.

“I think not just this but at many places free stuffs are going to stop,” a third commented. “As I have seen ppl ruining best things for others.”