‘This is shocking’: Customer claims typing Pringles code under can into Alibaba leads to adrenochrome

A conspiracy theorist has floated a theory that the code on a bottom of a Pringles can, when typed into the Alibaba shopping website, results in a number of options for buying adrenochrome.

The creator, going by the unsubtle TikTok user name @natethejewishprofit, posted the video on Monday and has attracted more than 932,000 views since it landed on the platform.

In it, the creator contends, “This is shocking,” referring to a comment suggesting typing the code found on the bottom of a Pringles can into Alibaba’s search field.

The creator proceeds to show the code in question on a representative can, and then types it in. Then, it cuts to a view of the screen with a list of adrenochrome options, though the search field is not visible in that camera view.

When we typed the code from the video into the search bar on Alibaba, our results were far different from what the creator claimed. Also, a search on Alibaba for “adrenochrome” results in a message reading, “Your search adrenochrome did not match any products.”

According to an August 2020 explainer in the Daily Beast, “Adrenochrome is an easy-to-come-by chemical compound, usually found as a light pink solution, that forms by the oxidation of adrenaline, the stress hormone. It is not approved for medical use by the Food and Drug Administration—though researchers can buy 25 milligrams of it for just $55—but doctors in other countries prescribe a version of it to treat blood clotting.

“The compound has become an object of fascination, however, among COVID-19-truthers and adherents of QAnon, the fringe, baseless theory that a well-sourced government agent called ‘Q’ leaks top-secret intel about a global cabal of Democratic and Hollywood pedophiles through cryptic and grandiose messages known as ‘Q-drops.'”

A Wired article from that same period discussed “adrenochrome harvesting” tied to child trafficking, piggybacking on Dark Ages-era “accusations that Jews secretly fed off the blood of children.”

Adrenochrome has made appearances in the Daily Dot’s coverage on online fringe theories, including one that covered reactions to Bill Gates’ reported investment in Heineken from this past February, with some alleging Heineken “had already been using its kegs to transport adrenochrome, a substance conspiracy theorists falsely believe is harvested and consumed by the world’s elite from the adrenal glands of children terrified during Satanic rituals.”

It’s also appeared in the Daily Dot’s November 2022 coverage of a TikToker looking to prove that “a patent for processing and preparing Adrenochrome” was somehow tied to “harvesting the blood of children to produce the mundane compound.”

Some commenters were ready to believe.

“I didn’t realize Ambrosia/adrenochrome could be powder form,” one reported. “I was thinking liquid form. So disgusting & evil.”

“Now how do y’all be putting two and two together,” another wondered. “I could never look at a pringles can, let alone the bottom and think of alibaba. Y’all are cold.”

“This sh*ts too real, idk what to believe anymore,” someone else exclaimed.

But at least one person found that what was in the video didn’t comport with their findings.

“When I search it, computer chips comes up,” one reported.

The Massachusetts-based creator, reached via TikTok message, claimed “the codes are always changing” when asked about the Pringles code in the video not working. He also linked to an article on the Humorous Mathematics site that delves deeply into adrenochrome theories, saying, “We need to protect our kids and get rid of the deep state.”

But other skeptics came aboard his comments section to weigh in.

One impolitically remarked, “Hilariously ridiculous and retarded and dummies get all hyped up and start questioning random stupid shit… lol.”

Someone else assessed, with a laughing emoji, “It’s on TikTok, it must be real.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alibaba via online media relations form.