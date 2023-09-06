‘The sweetest part of the flesh was gone’: Shopper buys container of pre-cut watermelon for $25, puts it ‘back together’

A shopper went viral on TikTok after attempting to put together a pre-cut watermelon—only to realize that the best part of the fruit was missing.

Stephen Wong (@stephenwong424) posted the video, which showed him attempting to put cubes of pre-cut watermelon back together. In the end, though, Wong expressed disappointment at the final result.

“I bought a box of pre-cut watermelon for $25,” he said. “When I put it together, the sweetest part of the flesh was gone. What kind of sorcery is this?”

Indeed, Wong doubled down on his frustration in the accompanying video caption. “Be bitterly disappointed,” he wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wong via Instagram direct message. As of Wednesday morning, his video had over 708,600 views. In the comments, however, many users criticized him for wasting time and money on the pre-cut fruit.

“YOU COULD BUY LIKE 6 WATERMELONS FOR THAT PRICE,” one viewer said.

“I can get a watermelon for $7 at my local farmer’s market,” another wrote.

“had time to put it together but not cut your own water melon,” a third user noted.

“that’s what you get for paying that much for watermelon,” a fourth viewer said.

Some grocery store workers even speculated as to why the “sweetest part” of the fruit might be missing. One viewer, who said they had a job cutting produce for years, said that it was likely tossed out. Another suggested that an employee tasted it for quality purposes.

“I used to work at a grocery store that cut watermelon and I can tell you, I ate it every time,” one worker shared. “Sorry, I was hungry.”

“They took a bite lol,” another added.

“Its food tax the person who cut it probably ate it,” a third user said. “I know I would.”