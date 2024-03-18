Customer calls out Poppi soda for half-filled cans

A woman put Poppi on blast after discovering one of the sodas she bought was half empty.

TikTok user Sarah Garofalo (@sarahgarofalo0) had two cans of Poppi’s ginger lime soda on her kitchen counter. Behind them were two glasses. “So, this is my first time buying Poppi and I’m wondering if this has ever happened to anybody else,” she said. After she arrived home with her soda she noticed something off about one of the cans. The content creator picked up the can on her left. “However, this one is significantly heavier than this one. I would say it’s not even halfway full,” she said.

Next, Garofalo did a demonstration. With one hand, the content creator opened the slightly dented can on the left and poured it into the cup behind it. After struggling to open the second can, she dumped the contents into the second cup. Next, she compared both cups. The cup on the right contained 1.6 fluid ounces of soda. On the other hand, the cup on the right contained two fluid ounces.

“Yeah, that’s a problem,” she said. In addition, she noted another problem with the one on the right. “Oh, and there’s not even carbonation.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Garofalo via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and direct message and Poppi via email. The video has racked up more than 37,000 views. In the comments, viewers suggested why one of the cans contained less soda.

“something probably happened in transit… are any of your other cans lighter?” one viewer said.

“Sounds like a quality issue,” a second remarked.

“Seems like maybe you punctured it,” a third commented.

However, she debunked all of these claims in the comments section. “Nope just that one. The dent on the side was from my hand. It was super easy to leave a mark on the outside because there was no carbonation in the can,” she replied. “Yes. Not many people have commented having this issue so I’m thinking it’s a one off.”

On the flip side, others shared how they’ve had similar issues with different brands.

“I’ve had this happen with store brand seltzers before. I think it’s just a machine malfunction and some [poor] quality control,” one user stated.

“i got a sealed but completely empty can of Pepsi once in a 12 pack, it just happens sometimes idk,” a second recalled.

In this Quora thread, users speculate that the phenomenon could occur due to a manufacturing defect, the cans being stored at extreme temperatures or age.