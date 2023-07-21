‘I’m in the wrong neck of the woods because what in the hell is this?’: Popeyes customer shocked at restaurant’s drive-thru security window

Users on TikTok love sharing peculiar drive-thru experiences.

Whether it’s seeing a robot drive-thru attendant, getting stuck behind a Tesla in which the battery has died, or seeing a drive-thru operated by a dumbwaiter, it’s no secret among TikTokers that drive-thrus can provide fertile ground for content.

Now, another drive-thru experience has gone viral and sparked discussion, this time posted by prominent TikTok user Quentin Blackwell (@quensadillareturns).

“Y’all, I’m in the wrong neck of the woods, because what in the hell is this?” she asks, pointing the camera toward a security drawer at a Popeyes drive-thru. “My daddy was in jail and wasn’t even locked up like this.”

“Bro i need to LEAVE QUICK omg,” she wrote in the caption.

The drive-thru system appears to be a variation of a typical security drawer design. This style of drive-thru, which is frequently used for banks and other businesses that require additional security, allows a worker to place an item in the drawer and then slide it out for the customer.

This prevents the customer from having direct access to the other side of the window or the person behind it. This can keep employees safe, as there have been multiple documented cases of drive-thru workers being assaulted on the job.

One company that sells drive-thru windows with security drawers notes that they are particularly applicable in “high-risk areas,” a theme that was common throughout the comments section.

“Lmao welcome to the real side of LA babe,” a user wrote.

“When the nail salon and hair store has bars in front of their door,” another added.

“Girl, have you never been to detroit,” shared a third.

“The only place I’ve seen those is at the bank,” detailed an additional TikToker.

Others simply questioned the motivation for such high security.

“They locked that window like they gonin to war?” a user asked. “Who the f*ck dropping bombs for an 8 pc??”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” offered a second. “This is very American.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Popeyes and Blackwell via email.