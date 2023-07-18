‘They’re preclosing too early’: Popeyes store puts food on counter buffet-style

Fast food customers have a reputation for pulling up to the restaurant at closing time and demanding food, but recently, one Popeyes customer caught store workers creating a serving “buffet” on their counter way before closing.

TikToker Bebesita Lecii (@bebesitalecii), documented a Popeyes she claimed was open at 7 p.m. on a Monday, serving food in a cavalier manner. The video got more than 95,000 views since going up on the platform late Monday night.

“I am not entirely certain what’s wrong with this f*ckin’ Popeyes, but I walked in today and thought at first it was buffet style,” ” the creator began.

The video showed a Popeyes store with containers of chicken and sides laid out on the counter where customers usually place their orders.

“They just put all their f*cking hot food on the front f*cking counter,” the TikToker marveled, before revealing that she was there for 20 minutes, behind a rush of DoorDashers, and the food stayed out on the counters the entire time.

She remarked, “Where’s the manager, you ask? Oh, she’s right there, getting the food right off the f*cking counter.”

Bebesita clocked “so many health code violations” at the Popeyes location that she said she finally opted to go to KFC across the street, “where they prepare food in the correct manner and they store the food where it’s supposed to be.”

Commenters had thoughts about the Popeyes buffet after watching Bebesita’s video.

“Old Popeyes worker here,” someone checked in. “They’re preclosing too early lol.”

Another remarked, “Everyone’s breath just gathering around the food I CANT.”

“This reminds me of the time I waited in line at a food truck and then the guy taking cash reached into the fried potato bowl to fill up food containers and was giving them to people. The potatoes had also been sitting under his arm/elbow the whole time,” someone else recalled, before adding, “I got out of line.”

Bebesita’s experience mirrors the fast food chain’s ranking in a March 2023 Stacker article that looked at fast food customer satisfaction. Popeyes came in 22nd out of 23, with only McDonald’s below it. Bebesita’s second choice for chicken, KFC, fared far more favorably at No. 3. But one chicken place rules them all, with Chick-fil-A getting the top spot in the rankings.

