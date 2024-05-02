‘I’m watching you Masterlock’: Shopper monitors Master Lock prices as women begin ‘slocking’ for protection

As “slocking” has gained popularity on TikTok as a method for self-defense among women, one woman is keeping tabs on the price of locks to ensure prices don’t get out of hand.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Cory (@corybthotz) shows herself eyeing different types of metal locks in a hardware store. Her video showed a range of locks for as little as $10 to more than $40.

“Me keeping an eye on Masterlock prices after all the girlies made purse provisions,” Cory wrote on the video.

As of Wednesday evening, Cory’s video has received more than 950,000 views. The Daily Dot reached out to Cory via TikTok direct message for further comment.

What is slocking?

“Slocking” refers to placing a heavy metal lock in fabric—like a sock or wrapping it in a bandana—and using it as a makeshift weapon, sometimes for self-defense. A “slock” has also become a common weapon used by prisoners.

In 2018, NBC News reported that Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed with a “lock-in-a-sock.” The publication reported that a makeshift weapon was wielded like a mace.

The makeshift weapon is more on the affordable side of self-defense products, particularly those that are marketed to women. According to Global Market Insights, in 2023, the market size for self-defense products was valued at $5.3 billion.

Cory directed viewers to another video of hers where she showed her preferred weapon for self-defense.

“Women arguing about which weapon is easiest and safest to use,” Cory said in a comment. “Me with a [level] 9 Masterlock tied to a bandana in my purse.

Viewers of Cory’s most recent video seemed to be big fans of “slocking.”

“Omg raised in NYC in the 90s I didn’t know slocking made a comeback,” user Jess (@sendhelpandfries) said. “I love this for us.”

“I bypassed the lock and got something that rhymes instead,” user Chrissy (@absolutely_not_chrissy27) cheekily admitted.

Another user, user @theonlycrystalleigh, said that she found an old lock that didn’t have a key to it. “I IMMEDIATLEY knew what to do. Provision secured,” she wrote.

Some viewers even gave tips to really make sure people’s slocking game was on point.

“Ex thug here! We used to use big stainless steel nuts and tie them around a bandana,” user @johnthecrybabyy said. “The lock could fail.”

Cory responded, “Oh, I am all over this.”

