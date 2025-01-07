‘You blew their secret’: Expert warns police can accidentally raise your BAC during a breath alcohol test with Purell. Then he proves it

John Collins, an attorney and public speaker in Arkansas, took to TikTok to blow the lid off breath alcohol test mishaps—and it wasn’t just hot air. With hand sanitizer as his co-star, he exposed how something as routine as staying germ-free could inflate your blood alcohol content (BAC). “PBT Whoops,” indeed. His video, which has since garnered over 1.6 million views, sparked equal parts outrage and disbelief.

Studies show sanitary sabotage

Collins, who specializes in DWI criminal defense and personal injury, explains how officers accidentally (his words) can affect PBT (preliminary breath test) results. In his video, he first demonstrates that his BAC registers at zero. But after applying Purell and blowing again—without even touching the straw—the results showed a BAC of 0.012. “It could be higher if I touched that straw,” Collins states. He proved that something as harmless as clean hands might not mix well with traffic stops. “They’re not doing it on purpose. They’re just trying to be sanitary,” Collins reassures.

Before you panic, Collins clarifies that this issue rarely occurs on certified machines. He discovered this phenomenon while researching. He came across a Florida study revealing that hospital personnel were registering high BAC levels due to hand sanitizer use. This highlights a bigger problem. The over-reliance on PAS (preliminary alcohol screening) devices and their supposed infallibility (not their larger, more reliable cousins, breathalyzers). “There are many errors that should be considered. But most courts and people treat the tests as if they have a much more solid foundation,” he says.

Purell, preparation, and the police

When I asked if police departments should ditch hand sanitizer altogether, Collins firmly said no. “I hope officers use [it] between arrests,” he remarked, though he strongly advocates for better training. According to him, police officers have mere days to learn hundreds of pages of material, with PBT (preliminary breath testing) guidelines squeezed into just two of them. “I do believe more training is necessary…These are things that should be taught,” he asserts, stating that inadequate training is why he feels compelled to make this kind of educational content.

Protect yourself against fuzzy numbers

Collins shared tips to avoid falling victim to false readings. “Don’t eat or drink anything during the stop while waiting on the officer to return. Don’t down your ‘roadie’ when getting pulled over,” he warns. He recommends that civilians request a blood test if given the option.

His mission, he emphasizes, isn’t anti-police. In fact, he works closely with LEOs (law enforcement officers) and makes these videos to show why proper procedures matter. “They have suggested that I do these videos to show others the problems,” Collins explains, adding that he hopes his clips educate police and the public alike.

TikTok wasn’t buying it

The TikTok comment section was abuzz with shock and skepticism. One user emphatically stated, “Accidentally? Some of them know EXACTLY what they’re doing!” This seemed to be the overarching sentiment as someone else quipped, “Save this video for court proceedings,” while another said plainly, “nothing is done accidentally”. Some users chimed in echoing Collins’ advice, one stating, “That’s why you can request your own blood test by calling a clinic nearby when they book you.”

John Collins might not have cracked the case wide open, but he’s opened plenty of eyes—and blown away some myths—about breath test accuracy. Remember, stay safe, stay sober, and maybe save the sanny for later.

