‘Why does it look a week old’: Customer calls out Pizza Hut for dry, scanty delivery order

When one orders a pizza, they expect it to arrive hot, fresh, and ready to eat. What they don’t expect is a pizza like the one recently received by TikTok user Sydney (@babysyd_xox).
In a video with over 457,000 views, Sydney shows a pizza that she allegedly received from Pizza Hut. Rather than a bountiful pizza covered in sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, Sydney’s pizza is a dismal mess of dried meat, spotty (if any) cheese, no sauce, and a stale crust.
“What in the fuck even is that?” Sydney asks in the video.
@babysyd_xox @pizzahut I know pizza hut joking right now…you really put this in a box and sent it home with someone? #pizza #sadfood #pizzahut #fail #thatsnotcute #sad #crusty #foodfail ♬ original sound – Sydney
In the caption, Sydney adds, “I know pizza hut joking right now…you really put this in a box and sent it home with someone?”
Many commenters were quick to note that the pizza looked like it had aged considerably.
“Why does it look a week old,” asked one user.
“They dry aged it,” joked another.
“Aged pizza is a new thing I guess,” Sydney added in a comment.
Others speculated about how such a thing could have happened.
“I just know there is not a single sober person in that Pizza Hut to send that out lmao,” wrote a commenter.
“No sauce on the pizza, they must’ve been high,” echoed a second.
Complaints against Pizza Hut have gained considerable traction on TikTok as of late. Earlier this month, users were critical of the company after a $55 Pizza Hut haul came with less food than viewers expected. In January, another user went viral after claiming they found warm pizzas in a Pizza Hut dumpster.
According to Sydney, the group contacted Pizza Hut and managed to get a replacement pizza.
Still, the experience left a sour taste in the mouths of both Sydney and her many viewers on TikTok.
“They really took it out of the oven and cut it,” Sydney wrote in a comment. “That’s the part that kills me.”
“@pizzahut has fallen hard from the 90s restaurant I remember enjoying as a kid,” shared an additional TikToker.
The Daily Dot reached out to Pizza Hut via its media contact form and Sydney via TikTok direct message.