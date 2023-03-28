‘Why does it look a week old’: Customer calls out Pizza Hut for dry, scanty delivery order

When one orders a pizza, they expect it to arrive hot, fresh, and ready to eat. What they don’t expect is a pizza like the one recently received by TikTok user Sydney (@babysyd_xox).

In a video with over 457,000 views, Sydney shows a pizza that she allegedly received from Pizza Hut. Rather than a bountiful pizza covered in sauce, cheese, and pepperoni, Sydney’s pizza is a dismal mess of dried meat, spotty (if any) cheese, no sauce, and a stale crust.

“What in the fuck even is that?” Sydney asks in the video.

In the caption, Sydney adds, “I know pizza hut joking right now…you really put this in a box and sent it home with someone?”

Many commenters were quick to note that the pizza looked like it had aged considerably.

“Why does it look a week old,” asked one user.

“They dry aged it,” joked another.

“Aged pizza is a new thing I guess,” Sydney added in a comment.

Others speculated about how such a thing could have happened.

“I just know there is not a single sober person in that Pizza Hut to send that out lmao,” wrote a commenter.

“No sauce on the pizza, they must’ve been high,” echoed a second.

Complaints against Pizza Hut have gained considerable traction on TikTok as of late. Earlier this month, users were critical of the company after a $55 Pizza Hut haul came with less food than viewers expected. In January, another user went viral after claiming they found warm pizzas in a Pizza Hut dumpster.

According to Sydney, the group contacted Pizza Hut and managed to get a replacement pizza.

Still, the experience left a sour taste in the mouths of both Sydney and her many viewers on TikTok.

“They really took it out of the oven and cut it,” Sydney wrote in a comment. “That’s the part that kills me.”

“@pizzahut has fallen hard from the 90s restaurant I remember enjoying as a kid,” shared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pizza Hut via its media contact form and Sydney via TikTok direct message.