‘No, I tipped online’: Pizza Hut customer says delivery driver texted her to complain that she didn’t leave a tip

A Pizza Hut delivery driver allegedly texted his customer to complain that she didn’t leave a tip, prompting her to vent on social media.

In a viral video that has racked up over 17,300 views, the customer, TikTok user Kenya (@khopexox), explained what happened and defended herself against the allegation that she did not tip.

“POV: You just want to enjoy a casual slice of pizza from The Hut and the delivery driver texts your phone afterwards,” the clip’s on-screen caption read.

The woman said she ordered a pizza from a Pizza Hut located “literally a quarter of a mile” away from her house.

“A one-minute drive there, one-minute drive back,” the woman said.

She said that after the driver delivered her pizza and cheese sticks, he outstretched his hand toward her, asking for a tip.

“I said, ‘No, I tipped online,” she reportedly responded. “I paid online; I tipped online.”

The response seemed to be adequate for the driver, who left. However, the woman said she received a surprise message moments later.

“20 minutes later, I get this f*cking text,” she said.

Then, she showed viewers the message. It contained a photo of her receipt with blank lines where customers are supposed to enter the tip and total.

“Would say if you tipped……” the driver allegedly wrote.

“First of all, why are you in my f*cking phone?” the woman wondered aloud. “Even if I didn’t tip you, why are you in my f*cking phone texting me?”

However, she maintained she did, in fact, tip the driver. She also showed her response to the invasive message.

“I selected tip 18%,” she wrote back, according to the screenshot she presented.

She also asked to confirm that it was the driver texting her.

“Found it all great,” the driver allegedly responded.

Kenya had to ask, yet again, if the person texting her was the delivery driver, which prompted a strange response.

”No, this is the Pizza Hut secretary,” the texter responded. “The driver was confirming that you tipped or not.”

“The Pizza Hut secretary, really?” the woman asked in disbelief.

In the comments section, viewers found the behavior inappropriate and did not believe the story that the texter was a “secretary.”

“Email it directly to their HR,” one viewer advised.

“Call corporate and give them his number … cus that’s crazy,” user Rin wrote.

“Nah cuz this is the one time i need to speak to the manager!” RozzieRozzz commented. “Why am i being harassed??”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pizza Hut via contact form and Kenya via TikTok comment for more information.