‘Before he passed, he started giving them to strangers that he felt might need one’: Physical therapist shares the one thing she wish caregivers knew to buy

A physical therapist posted a viral TikTok showing the car cane she bought and says this is the one item she wishes caregivers knew more about before helping clients.

In the caption of her video, Breanna (@viptherapy) tells viewers that “The car cane is a game changer.” She also reached over 1.8 million views on her video and added an on-screen caption that says, “Something I wish more clients and caregivers knew about…”

The video begins as Breanna is sitting in the driver’s seat of her car with the door open and her legs hanging out. In just a 10-second clip, Breanna pulls out a car cane and attaches it to the inside of the door opening, as she demonstrates how to use the cane for assistance in getting out of the vehicle.

She reiterated in her caption that, “To purchase, go to our Equipment Store… Just had a recent surgery? New onset of pain? Or had a decline in mobility and balance? Still struggling? Reach out today to see how we can help.”

“Disclaimer: This is not medical advice,” she adds. “Consult your doctor if you are having pain or mobility limitations.”

The emotional weight of a car cane

Viewers were moved by the recommendation. They flooded her comments section with personal stories.

“My dad used a car cane all the time,” one user said. “Before he passed, he started giving them to strangers that he felt might need one.”

“These would be great after a c-section, too!” another suggested.

One asked, “Why has my Dr/PT never told me about this?”

What are car canes used for?

A car cane is a small, portable device designed to assist individuals getting in and out of a car more easily, Assistance Home Care states. “It offers various benefits, especially for older adults, people with mobility issues, or those recovering from injuries,” they continue.

They state that these are the key benefits of a car cane: “Enhanced safety, ease of use, versatility, portability, independence, ergonomic design, durability, universal fit and affordable solution.”

