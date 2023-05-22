‘Pet insurance has saved my LIFE’: Dog owner says $24/month pet insurance policy gave her $20,000

Pet insurance has become increasingly popular as it provides a safety net for unexpected veterinary costs. But in a recent TikTok, one New Yorker said that paying for her dog’s policy ended up saving her thousands of dollars in the past year.

In the now-viral video, Erin (@newyorkwitherin) revealed the significant financial relief she received through her pet insurance coverage. As of Monday morning, her video had over 5.3 million views.

“So when I first got my dog, Olive, somebody told me to get pet insurance. And I was like, ‘What’s that?’ Like my parents never had that so I looked into it and decided to get it because I’m so neurotically obsessed with my dog,” Erin explained.

The content creator said that her pet insurance policy paid off as her dog recently required two tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) surgeries on each leg. The procedure, she said, was “an extremely common, yet an extremely expensive” ordeal, with the latest surgery costing around $9,000.

According to one website, TPLO surgery helps treat cranial (or anterior) cruciate ligament rupture in the knee joints of dogs.

But Erin said that she didn’t pay for the surgery herself. In fact, her insurance company apparently granted her a substantial deposit of $8,092.

“I paid $24 a month for this insurance. In the past year, they deposited over $20,000 into my account. Pet insurance. Get it!” Erin concluded.

In the comments, a number of other viewers said that they, too, saved thousands of dollars through purchasing pet insurance.

“I ended up paying $200 for a $2.7k surgery for my dog all thanks to pet insurance,” one viewer wrote.

“Pet insurance has saved my LIFE,” a second echoed. “I have nationwide through my employer, it’s 100% worth it.”

Of course, the supposed benefits didn’t woo everyone. In fact, a handful of commenters purporting to use the same insurance company as Erin said they haven’t been as lucky.

“Lemonade wouldn’t even cover my dog’s UTI. I canceled,” a third viewer said.

“I had insurance for my dog and it was useless. They didn’t even cover heartworm treatment,” another commenter added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Erin via TikTok direct message.