‘They act like my garage is a air BNB’: Homeowner shares peppermint oil mouse repellent hack

With the cold weather approaching, critters can turn your home into theirs. One woman wasn’t having it and shared with others a mouse repellent hack to prevent them from invading your home.

TikTok user @kirstengifty shared her point of view when it’s “getting cold outside” while living in a “townhouse.” She started off by showing a small bottle of peppermint oil as she walked toward the bathroom. Next, she filled up a spray bottle with water and peppermint oil. Then, the content creator used a blanket to block off the space under the doors. Once she did that, @kirstengifty sprayed the walls, door, and carpet. Finally, she began scrubbing her floor with a mop.

The content creator revealed how often this happens in the caption: “EEEveryday.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kirstengifty via Instagram DM and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up more than 581,000 views as of Oct. 1. In the comments, viewers from all parts reported on their respective pest problems.

“I live in the sticks bro these mice eat drywall,” one viewer wrote.

“Also for all asking, I’ve lived in both apartments and houses. They do not discriminate lol. INVEST! Lol,” a second user added.

“I [live] in a house and they act like my garage is [an] air BNB,” a third echoed.

“Literally me today!!! Saw one last night & went to war!!! They will not get comfortable here!!” one user commented.

“Y’all got me ready to break my lease baby uh uh ion play like this at all,” a second agreed.

Is peppermint a good repellent for rodents? According to Rentokil, the answer is yes—to an extent. Peppermint is a temporary solution, and must be sprayed every two weeks. Moreover, these rodents end up building a tolerance. Instead, ammonia is the best DIY repellent. In the long run, it’s best to call a pest control company that can effectively get rid of them.

This isn’t the only pest control advice on TikTok. Last month, a TikTok user shared a “life-changing” roach repellent that she said is the cure to getting rid of roach infestations once and for all.