According to the US Census Bureau, there are a whopping 2.9 million Americans sharing their homes with both cockroaches and rodents. Living with pests isn’t just icky and ruinous to a late-night trip to the bathroom or the fridge for that delicious sip of juice straight from the bottle—it can also be hazardous to your health.

Roaches, specifically are carriers of a number of microorganisms that carry diseases devastating to the wellness of humans, which is probably why so many of us have such an innately visceral reaction of disgust to the mere sight of these creepy crawlies.

These bugs are notoriously difficult to get rid of, however, one New York-based TikToker has what she says is a tried-and-true plan for exterminating them from your home once and for all. Joeiful (@joies_world) delineates the roach genocide method in a viral clip that’s garnered over 1.1 million views on the social media platform.

Joieful begins her video by speaking directly into the camera, stating that she’s lived in a number of different places and that there’s a product readily available for purchase online that has never failed her. She says it has been even more effective than hiring exterminators who went all-out to rid her abodes of cockroaches—even a house that she inherited from a longtime hoarder that became quite nasty over the years and was teeming with the bugs.

“I lived in a home and several different apartments,” she shares. “This product without fail has gotten rid of some of the worst infestations I have ever seen. My home, we inherited it from a hoarder. The situation was very bad and it was years long. Exterminator after exterminator, bomb after bomb, nothing worked. Until I’d researched and found this product.”

Her clip then transitions to a screenshot of Advion Cockroach Gel Bait, which is produced by a pest control company called Syngenta and retails for $32.99 for four 30-gram tubes on Amazon. It carries a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the retailer’s website, with a massive 39,486 ratings. The link Joieful includes in her video carries an even higher number of reviews at over 52,000.

She continued to talk about the impact the gel had on her quality of life.

“This is a life-changing product. We used this in my house, and when I tell you, species…Albino, I’ve never seen an Albino Cucaracha,” she explains, noting the extent of her infestation before explaining how the product works.

“This stuff, you put it around your house, they eat it, they bring it back to their nest, wherever their nest is, hidden in your walls,” she continues. “And their friends eat it, and every single creature that’s been hiding in your walls, hiding behind your stove, hiding in your house—dead.”

Joieful goes on to say that while she didn’t want to show the pictures she took of the “hundreds” of dead roaches she found in her homes upon using the gel, there were so many she had to sweep them up for days upon applying the substance.

“You’ll never see another fella ever again,” she promises. “And I tell you [this] house, horrible infestation. Apartment, you could not throw something away without seeing tons in the basura. I used this couple of days never a single one again.”

As for the amount of gel one should use, Joieful said that a single tube of the 4-pack is more than enough to rid herself of cockroaches once and for all.

“This product works better than anything I’ve ever seen and it’s thirty dollars for a supply that’s more than you’ll need. You’ll barely need a whole tube. Depending on how big your home is,” she concludes. “And it’s never failed me any place that I’ve stayed, and I’ve stayed at multiple different places. I live in New York City.”

Other commenters replied to her video stating that they too have found success using gel-based roach attacking solutions to kill the pests and rid them from their homes.

“Combat Gel does the same thing. You can get it from Walmart,” one wrote.

Another said, “Facts I used one tube and been insect free for 3 summers today.”

One individual wrote that they’re pre-emptively purchasing it before they move into their new apartment, just in case. “I’m moving to my first apartment soon and ima get this just in case,” they shared.

A fellow TikToker who previously worked as an exterminator said they used this alongside other methods to kill roaches. “I worked in pest control and we used this along with an IGR,” they stated.

Of course, there were also folks with a morbid curiosity who wanted to see the pictures of the roaches that died as a result of her using the gel, and Joieful obliged in a follow-up clip—in case you wanted to check them out for yourself.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Syngenta and Joieful via email for further comment.