‘It’s not our fault you got off work late’: Woman berates receptionist after showing up 1 hour late for doctor’s appointment

If you’re an hour late to a doctor’s appointment, the staff at the doctor’s office will be understandably upset. One exchange captured on video was a particularly poignant example of this.

TikToker Alexa Mendoza Mendez (@lexxa_88) captured the initial exchange and documented it further in a multi-part video, drawing more than 8.6 million views in just four days since posting it on Wednesday.

The first video, captioned, “Haha les dije me vale madre” (loosely translated to “I don’t give a f*ck”), shows the TikToker in a mask having a dispute with a patient for being an hour late to an appointment, blaming her commitment to her job, and bringing f-bombs and big ‘Karen’ energy.

At one point in the exchange, the receptionist says, “So if you’re going to be talking to me like that, I’m gonna need you to exit and go to a different doctor because we’re not going to deal with you being late to your appointment.”

That video brought one admirer who said, “The front desk WE NEED at my job,” along with a request for a Part 2 video. The creator obliged, and that video brought an even more impressive 10.3 million views, featuring more of the conversation between the receptionist and the patient.

The creator captioned that one, “Some context of the way I spoke to her the way I did in the first video.”

It sandwiched the exchange in the original video with additional context. The video starts with the receptionist saying, “You can go somewhere else if you like,” and the woman bellowing back, “Make that f*cking appointment.”

They seem to agree on a rescheduled date for the appointment she missed by being late, but then on the other end of the original exchange, the woman appeared to be playing the single mom card.

“Try to f*ckin’ provide for your kids as an own income and see if you have any control,” she says.

“I’m not sure what that has to do with anything,” the receptionist counters.

“She’s mad at her own mistake,” a user observed in the comments section. “Love that you matched her energy!!”

People demanded a Part 3 video, and that video showed the conversation devolving even further.

Toward the end of that one, the woman tells the TikToker, “F*ck you, f*ck your family, I hope you f*cking die,” which leads the receptionist to chirp, “Oh my God.”

To that particular video, one commenter was moved to say, “Send her a Patient dismissal letter ASAP!!!! You don’t deserve that abuse!!”

Another remarked, “I had a manager once say ‘Poor planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part’ and I’ve been using it ever since.”

The TikToker posted a storytime shortly after her video series went viral. She clarified that the incident occurred two years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and says the woman had an appointment at 4pm but ultimately showed up at 5pm when the staff was already about to lock the clinic doors.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.