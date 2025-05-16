Excitement grows over recently announced Dr. Pepper-flavored Tic Tacs: “What I was waiting for”

It’s official: Tic Tac and Dr. Pepper are teaming up for a soda-inspired mint.

While Ferrero—the company behind Tic Tacs—had been teasing the collab earlier this year, fans weren’t sure if it was real or just an April Fool’s joke.

Now, the brand has confirmed it’s happening, calling the flavor “the one-of-a-kind sweetness of the fan-favorite soft drink Dr Pepper.”

While the new flavor won’t hit shelves until fall 2025, some lucky fans have already gotten to try it at a recent sweets expo.

Fans are already on board

Instagram creator @snackolator, known for posting about limited-edition snacks, shared photos of the new mints and offered a quick review in the caption.

His post had more than 1,200 likes at the time of writing. “Dr Pepper Tic-Tacs are unreal and I am going to need them by the case,” he wrote in the caption.

He mentioned trying them at the most recent Sweets & Snacks Expo and shared a quick note on the flavor. “I only got to try a few, but they remind me a little of Cherry Dr. Pepper, which I love!” he added.

The comments showed fans are definitely curious—and ready.

“THESE ARE WHAT I AM WAITING FOR!!” one person wrote.

“Them are Boston baked beans,” joked another.

Even Tic Tac’s official Instagram account joined in, commenting three hearts under the post.

