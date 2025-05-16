“I don’t wanna lose squats”: Another U.S. state has banned squatted trucks

Posted on May 16 2025 7:00 am CDT

Arkansas recently joined a growing number of states cracking down on squatted trucks.

Known for their jacked-up front ends and lowered rear ends, these trucks are easy to spot—and now illegal on Arkansas roads.

As of April 13, it’s officially against the law in Arkansas to raise the front bumper of a vehicle more than four inches higher than the rear.

The ban specifically calls out suspension, chassis, and frame modifications, and it comes with penalties: a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second, and a one-year license suspension after the third.

Why are squatted trucks so controversial?

Critics cite safety as the primary reason. Raising the front too high can block the driver’s vision, mess with balance, and increase braking distance. There’s also the issue of blinding headlights aimed at oncoming cars.

Online reactions are mixed

On TikTok, one of the more popular videos about the ban comes from @brett.michealss, a mother-son duo known for their truck content.

The video, which has over 747,000 views, shows the mom jokingly narrating her son’s efforts to “unsquat” his truck before the ban takes effect.

“He tried to hide it from me,” she says in the video. “We’re putting a tracker in the truck so he doesn’t leave the driveway. We’re taking his keys. We’re even kicking him off the insurance.”

She adds, “Oh, I’m so happy they’re banning these trucks.”

Viewers, however, were divided in the comments.

“Everywhere should ban squatted trucks,” one person said.

“Finally, he can’t say he’s country ‘cause he got the squat a truck now,” another joked.

But not everyone agreed: “Nooooooo I don’t wanna lose squats,” someone else wrote.

