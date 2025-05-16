Chili’s and TGI Friday’s are exchanging insults on social media—over mozzarella sticks

Chain restaurants Chili’s and TGI Friday’s feuded over their mozzarella sticks, sparking back and forth between the two brands on social media.

What started the beef between Chili’s and TGI Friday’s?

On May 14, TGI Friday’s official X account posted a shady message targeting Chili’s mozzarella sticks.

“Somebody tell [chili pepper emoji] to stay in their lane,” TGI Fridays wrote. “Y’all are not mozzarella stick people. We are. That’s it. That’s the tweet.”

The next day, Chili’s decided to clap back with its own post on X.

“@ us next time… Also, we honestly didn’t know you were still open. Congrats!” the post read.

TGI Friday’s then responded to Chili’s reply.

“Is the cheese pull challenge accepted or nah??” TGI Friday’s asked, challenging the other chain to a mozzarella stick competition.

Which chain has the best mozzarella sticks?

In the comments of the X feud between Chili’s and TGI Friday’s, fans of both chains took sides.

“I can’t remember the last time I seen a TGI Fridays except for in the frozen section,” a Chili’s fan wrote. Chili’s replied to the comment, “ooooop.”

“Chili’s mozzarella sticks are [OK hand sign emoji],” another said.

“Thanks. Now I’m googling ‘Chili’s near me’ to partake in some fine dining tonight,” a third joked.

Some Chili’s supporters also pointed out that TGI Friday’s was sued in 2021 because its frozen mozzarella sticks, which were available at grocery stores, didn’t actually contain any mozzarella, Today reported. Instead, the sticks were filled with cheddar cheese.

“Do they actually contain mozzarella now or nah?” one posted.

TGI Friday’s fans pushed back.

“Chili’s is for people who like slow-paced service and mediocre food. TGI Fridays is for the people who love to go out on the weekends and get lit!” a commenter said.

“TGI Friday’s is the GOAT. No cap,” another wrote.

