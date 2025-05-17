Officials warn against these faucets from Amazon

Do you shop for household essentials on Amazon? Make sure you immediately stop using the following items, which are now considered hazardous by U.S. consumer protection officials.

You might be thinking the list involves human or pet food, but it doesn’t. In this case, the health hazard involves several kitchen and bathroom faucets, according to a May 14 statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The faucets in question are all made by different Chinese manufacturers and range in price from $30-$50. The models include:

VESLA HOME Kitchen Faucet by VESLA HOME

KZH Bathroom Faucet by Yajie Sanitaryware

CINOL Bathroom Faucet by CEINOL-USA

Rainsworth Bathroom Faucet by Le Chang SANITARY

According to the commission, the faucets can potentially leach lead into drinking water. That is, of course, extremely dangerous to humans. “Lead ingestion can cause harmful neurological effects on infants, young children, and pregnant women, including attention-related behavioral problems, decreased cognitive performance, and lower IQ,” the statement reads.

Stop using these products immediately and replace them with another product as soon as possible. If you have one of the faucets and can’t immediately replace it, make sure to run the water for 15 seconds before consuming. When you run the water, it has less time to come into contact with lead in the plumbing system.

It’s important to note that boiling water does not remove lead from water. However, you should regularly clean your faucet to remove built up sediment and particles.

The commission is reportedly going to announce enforcement actions against the companies sometime soon.

