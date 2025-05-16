In the past, experts have spoken out about the potential harm TikTok can have on young people, and now, it looks like TikTok is finally listening.

Featured Video

The app’s solution to this problem, which was announced in a blog post, is to break up the FYPs of users under 18 with a meditation exercise.

TikTok’s 10pm meditation announcement

This feature, which is known as “Meditation in Sleep Hours,” will be available to all users, but only those under eighteen will have the feature turned on by default.

Advertisement

According to TikTok’s official announcement, if the first meditation prompt is ignored, a second, full-screen “harder to dismiss” prompt will be displayed.

TikTok also claims that the feature is already proving to be a success, with 98% of teens choosing to keep the meditation pop-up on.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they participated in the meditation.

How it works

Adults wishing to turn on the feature need to visit the “Screen Time” settings page and turn on “Sleep Hours.”

Advertisement

In a video explaining the new feature, child psychologist Dr. Willough Jenkins explains, “I want to remind you that your brain needs sleep to function at night. When you sleep, you process emotions, you store memories… You even clear out waste.”

#TikTokMeditation #SleepWell #BetterSleep ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim @drwilloughjenkins Sleep is one of the most powerful tools we have for mental health, especially for teens. But winding down isn’t always easy. That’s why I’m loving TikTok’s new Meditation in Sleep Hours feature. It helps teens and adults step away from the scroll and into a calmer night with guided meditations, soft music, and reminders when it’s time to rest. To turn it on: Go to Settings and Privacy > Screen Time > Sleep Hours Set your bedtime, and let the app help you unwind. Let’s build better sleep habits, together. #TikTokPartner

“It’s like a little nighttime rinse cycle for your brain, but when you’re stuck in scroll mode, that doesn’t happen,” she continues.

This isn’t the only change TikTok has made to promote the well-being of its younger users. Back in March, TikTok introduced app limits and parental monitoring tools for teens. This comes amid an ongoing lawsuit that claims TikTok is purposely advertising an “addictive algorithm” to young people.

Advertisement

In the blog post, TikTok also announced that it was donating $2.3 million of its Mental Health Meditation Fund to 31 different mental health charities, including Alliance for Eating Disorders, Koko, Crisis Text Line, Peer Health Exchange, and Active Minds.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.