Walmart is working on an AI assistant that would change shopping forever

Artificial intelligence is coming for your next Walmart shopping trip. The technology is already changing the way we email, write, and apply for jobs. Why wouldn’t it also shape the future of our shopping carts?

AI developments at Walmart

According to this article in the Wall Street Journal, AI has already upended how users search for things on the internet. One day, the programs could be able to independently go on an online grocery run or find you the best deal on a new TV. It could even potentially check out using your payment credentials.

A market analyst told the Wall Street Journal that the shift could be potentially perilous for retailers who could lose their prized customer relationships if AI becomes a middleman in its online shopping business.

That’s probably why Walmart is working on creating its own AI shopping agents. The middleman can’t take your money if you own him, right? The company hopes its shopping gents will be able to fill out shopping lists based on simple prompts.

What might Walmart’s AI assistant look like?

Walmart’s AI shopping assistant would respond to prompts input by the customer. Walmart U.S. Chief Technology Officer Hari Vasudev gave an example of preparing for his daughter’s birthday party.

“I want to plan a unicorn-themed party for my daughter,” Vasudev suggests as one prompt. The AI would then add all the potential decor and snacks needed for the party.

So, if you wanted to make spaghetti for dinner, you could tell Walmart’s AI, and it would theoretically return with noodles and sauce. Or monitor your habits and buy a new bottle of ketchup just as you’re finishing up the last one.

Bots can also monitor prices and products at a much faster rate, which could change the way customers shop entirely.

Of course, this is all theoretical. The overwhelming amount of shopping still happens IRL, roughly 80%, Vasudev said, and it’ll probably take a little while for that to change.



