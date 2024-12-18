‘You already touched it’: Woman shares how she was tricked into buying fudge in parking lot

We know that headline is wild, but hear this woman out before you pass judgment. You might have done the same thing in her situation.

Fudge is one of those treats that tends to be more popular during the holiday season. It’s decadent, easily DIY-able, and highly giftable.

For some people, fudge holds such a sacred place in their holiday traditions that a TikToker has a 54-part viral series about the decades-long lore and drama behind her mom’s holiday fudge gift-giving.

While the drama with this fudge doesn’t go nearly as deep, there’s definitely an unexpected turn of events.

What the fudge happened in the parking lot?

In a trending video with more than 70,000 views, TikToker Melaina Rasmusen (@firellama1441) recounted how she nearly got swindled into paying for sketchy fudge.

“Would you like fudge at 4:45am in the morning before you have anything else?” Rasmusen said sarcastically. “Personally, it’s a no for me.”

Rasmusen explained that she works at a coffee shop on the opening shift, and she receives their daily pastry order. Instead of handing off the order and leaving as usual, the delivery woman told Rasmusen she had something for her and led Rasmusen to her car, Rasmusen recalled.

This already sounds sketchy, but Rasmusen went with it, likely because she had a sense of familiarity with the woman.

Though she wasn’t sure what to expect, Rasmusen said that when she got to the car, the woman had several open vats of fudge in her passenger seat.

“Here, take a few,” Rasmusen recalled the woman telling her.

‘You already touched it’

Even though Rasmusen didn’t really want it, she said she complied out of politeness and took four pieces.

“And then she said, ‘OK, $5,’” Rasmusen recounted.

Shocked that she was being charged for fudge she didn’t even want, Rasmusen said she told the woman she thought it was a gift.

“I am not understanding what’s going on,” Rasmusen said.

She said she offered to give the pieces back, but the woman told her to keep them as a sample since she already touched them. The fudge slinger explained that she was selling them on the side to make some extra money, Rasmusen continued.

Rasmusen said she respected the hustle but just didn’t realize that’s what was happening. On top of that, she said the woman gave her her number so she could place her order.

Now, you’d think that since the woman was associated with a bakery, she might be a baker herself. But to Rasmusen’s knowledge, she was just the delivery person.

“I don’t trust it, you know. We’re not friends, and you just tried to get $5 out of me for fudge I didn’t want,” Rasmusen said.

“I don’t trust [expletive] like that. I don’t want your fudge.”

What exactly is fudge?

If you’ve never had it, fudge is a dense and sweet concoction made of a few simple ingredients. In its most basic iteration, it can be made in a microwave by mixing chocolate chips, condensed milk, and butter.

It’s creamy and smooth and has a specific semi-soft texture that’s hard to compare to other foods.

While fudge is most often chocolate, it can be made with other flavorings and toppings, like seasonal pumpkin or peppermint fudge.

“She waited until you touched it. That is so wrong,” a top comment read.

“$1.25 per fudge piece is crazy work,” a person said.

“As someone who keeps a chocolate bar next to my bed, I can’t relate to not wanting to eat fudge at 5 am,” another wrote.

“You kept losing me but in the end I’m on your side,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rasmusen for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

