‘FYI for anyone looking to try the avocado toast’: Panera customer orders the new avocado toast. Then they open the container

Customers have criticized Panera Bread in the past for its quality and prices. One Panera customer slammed the “not even cooked” grilled cheese she received for $8. It only had two small pieces of cheese inside it, and the customer said it was still cold. Another customer accused Panera of being greedy after she paid nearly $16 for a grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Featured Video

Panera’s avocado toast

Panera recently released avocado toast. The avocado toast consists of smashed avocado on sourdough bread sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning.

While prices vary depending on location, one TikToker, Mar (@mawolfe7), says she paid $3.49 for it. Her video serves as a warning for anyone looking to try the new menu item.

Advertisement

“FYI for anyone looking to try the avocado toast,” she writes in the caption.

While inside a Panera Bread, Mar (@mawolfe7) zooms in on an advertisement for the avocado toast. In the ad, the classic avocado toast features a healthy serving of avocado that covers the entirety of the bread’s surface.

Then Mar opens up the container her toast is in. The avocado-to-toast ratio is not great. Many would probably agree the serving size of avocado is sad. A tiny amount of avocado is in the middle of the toast.

Viewers aren’t surprised

The Daily Dot reached out to Mar via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as Panera Bread via press email.

Advertisement

Mar’s video garnered over 85,000 views. Viewers were not all that surprised by what she received.

“From Panera, that’s exactly what I expected,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s on brand for Panera these days,” another agreed.

“I didn’t even look to see where this was but [I] assumed Panera,” a third commented.

Advertisement

Others shared what they would have done if they were in Mar’s place. Many argued they would have returned it.

“I 100% would return that and point to the picture at least give me a whole avocados worth?!” one user stated.

“The way I would bring that right back to the counter!!! Absolutely not,” a second remarked.

Advertisement

Panera Bread promises larger portions and lower prices

In March, Panera announced its plans to revamp its menu by adding nine new items, improving 12 items, and expanding portions. In addition, it introduced its duets menu. Its duets menu offers seven non-customizable, pre-selected menu pairings for $6.99 to $8.99.

Panera Bread’s CEO José Alberto Dueñas said in a statement to Eat This Not That, “The New Era at Panera marks an important and exciting evolution for the brand, one where we are focused on listening to our guests and delivering what they want most. That means serving great food made just for you, with the right combination of amazing taste, quality ingredients and value. We are transforming and returning to what our guests love, which will propel Panera into the future as we continue to serve food our guests feel good about eating.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.