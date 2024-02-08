‘I’m not normally one to complain but …’: Panera customer pays $8 for grilled cheese. She’s shocked by what she gets

A Panera Bread customer posted a viral video of an $8 grilled cheese she bought for her son. Viewers say the quality of Panera has plummeted.

Jordan Furness (@jordan.furness) has reached over 883,000 views and 52,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday morning.

Furness captioned her video, “@Panera Bread, sorry but for $8 I think my son’s meal could’ve been made with a little love.”

She begins her video explaining that she’s “not normally one to complain,” but after receiving the sandwich, she noticed it was “not even cooked.”

Furness films the newly opened grilled cheese and, at first glance, notices the top piece of bread is a little burned, “But whatever,” she says.

Once flipping over the sandwich, Furness notices that the underside of the sandwich is not cooked at all.

“It’s cold,” she adds.

Next, Furness opens the sandwich, and realizes the bread was cooked upside down. She notices the heel of the bread is undercooked and was used on the wrong side.

“Like, what?” she says, “Why did they …”

Then, she shows that the sandwich only had two small pieces of cheese inside.

“I don’t know,” she adds. “I just feel like this is a kid’s meal, and the quality of this—I mean, I paid almost $8 for this grilled cheese.”

“I think it could’ve been better,” Furness says before ending her video.

Viewers in the comments section agree with Furness, saying the quality of Panera Bread has been declining for the past few years.

“The quality of Panera has plummeted,” one says. “No longer a customer.”

Another comment says, “My husband calls Panera overpriced hospital food…”

“I haven’t had a satisfactory @Panera Bread experience in years,” one adds.

Another says, “their qualities went downhill and their prices have gone up,”

In recent headlines, a customer gave his theory as to why Panera has gone down in quality and called out Panera for their chicken bowl “scam.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan Furness via the TikTok comment section and Panera Bread via email.